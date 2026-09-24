Goal-scoring machine Deepika could have been a wrestler but she is not sure if she would have been as successful
In three matches so far, the 22-year-old from Rohtak has scored 20 goals, and twice she has set a new Asian Games record across men’s and women’s hockey.
Deepika Sehrawat is just killing it in the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian women’s hockey team has played three games so far, and the star drag-flicker has scored 20 goals in them. Needless to say, the team has won all those games with big margins. Yes, the opposition teams have not been the greatest, but still, it takes something to score so many goals.
In a matter of days, Deepika has set two records across men’s and women’s hockey. Her eight goals were a first in a single Asian Games match, and then a few days later, she improved on that.
In their Asiad opener against Uzbekistan, India registered a 19-0 win, and Deepika scored 8 goals out of them. In the second game against Indonesia (17-1), Deepika scored a hat-trick and then against Thailand in a 20-1 win on Wednesday, she went one better on her performance against Uzbekistan as she scored nine goals.
It’s a clear case of destiny playing a role in her career. Deepika hails from Bhainsru Khurd Village in Rohtak (Haryana), where wrestling and boxing take precedence over every other sport. She grew up in a family where wrestling was a way of life, but then she ended up becoming a hockey player. It can’t be anything other than the role of fate.
After India’s win against Thailand, Deepika seemed to be satisfied with her choice of sport, totally uncertain that if she had taken up wrestling, she would have had as much success as she has had in hockey. "If I hadn't played hockey, I would have been a wrestler. But hockey has given me so much that I can't say whether I would have achieved similar success in wrestling," she told PTI.
While the 22-year-old admitted that the athletic genes she had inherited from her wrestling family have played a role in her development as a hockey player, she believes there are several other factors at play, too. Strength alone can’t turn one into a top-notch athlete. "Strength alone isn't enough. Skill, consistency and discipline are crucial. I returned last year after battling a major injury, and making a comeback after an injury is also very crucial. It takes many years to become a good drag-flicker," added the star player.
In their fourth game of Pool B on Friday, India play Japan at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium. It’s their penultimate game of the first round, and if they win, they get closer to a place in the semifinals. Deepika would look to continue her goal-scoring spree for sure. The match starts at 07:30 am IST.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More