Jamal Musiala sparks major scare after collapsing on pitch just minutes after scoring in Bayern's win over Leipzig

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala sparked worrying scenes after suddenly collapsing on the pitch during his side's 3-1 pre-season victory over RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup at the Allianz Arena. Jamal Musiala fainted during the pre-season match. (Screengrab from X)

Musiala, making his first appearance of Bayern's pre-season, had only been introduced in the 69th minute alongside Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies. Twelve minutes later, the Germany international marked his return by scoring Bayern's third goal, converting Saibari's cut-back in the 81st minute to put the result beyond Leipzig.

However, celebrations soon gave way to concern. Only a few minutes after scoring, Musiala appeared disoriented while standing on the pitch and began losing his balance. Saibari spotted his teammate struggling and rushed towards him, helping Musiala down before he could fall heavily.

Joshua Kimmich and other Bayern players immediately called for medical assistance as Musiala remained on the turf. An emergency doctor and members of the medical staff hurried onto the pitch, while a stretcher was also brought out as the Allianz Arena fell silent.

Bayern provide reassuring Musiala update after collapse There was eventually relief when the emergency doctor signalled with a thumbs-up. Musiala was able to get back to his feet and leave the pitch without being carried off, although he appeared dazed as he made his way towards the tunnel.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl later offered an encouraging update on the 23-year-old's condition.

"The most important thing is that he's OK," Eberl said, while declining to provide further medical details. Bayern had not announced an official diagnosis in the immediate aftermath of the incident.