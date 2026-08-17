Jamal Musiala sparks major scare after collapsing on pitch just minutes after scoring in Bayern's win over Leipzig
Jamal Musiala collapsed minutes after scoring for Bayern against Leipzig, prompting a medical scare before walking off after treatment at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala sparked worrying scenes after suddenly collapsing on the pitch during his side's 3-1 pre-season victory over RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup at the Allianz Arena.
Musiala, making his first appearance of Bayern's pre-season, had only been introduced in the 69th minute alongside Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies. Twelve minutes later, the Germany international marked his return by scoring Bayern's third goal, converting Saibari's cut-back in the 81st minute to put the result beyond Leipzig.
However, celebrations soon gave way to concern. Only a few minutes after scoring, Musiala appeared disoriented while standing on the pitch and began losing his balance. Saibari spotted his teammate struggling and rushed towards him, helping Musiala down before he could fall heavily.
Joshua Kimmich and other Bayern players immediately called for medical assistance as Musiala remained on the turf. An emergency doctor and members of the medical staff hurried onto the pitch, while a stretcher was also brought out as the Allianz Arena fell silent.
Bayern provide reassuring Musiala update after collapse
There was eventually relief when the emergency doctor signalled with a thumbs-up. Musiala was able to get back to his feet and leave the pitch without being carried off, although he appeared dazed as he made his way towards the tunnel.
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl later offered an encouraging update on the 23-year-old's condition.
"The most important thing is that he's OK," Eberl said, while declining to provide further medical details. Bayern had not announced an official diagnosis in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The match was played in demanding conditions, with Bayern's official website recording temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius in Munich. Reports in Germany subsequently suggested Musiala had experienced dizziness and circulatory problems, potentially linked to the extreme heat, although the club has not formally confirmed that as the cause.
The incident was particularly alarming given Musiala's recent injury history. He suffered a fractured fibula and a broken and dislocated ankle during Bayern's Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain in July 2025, an injury that kept him out for more than six months. Bayern confirmed last month that he had also undergone a small, planned follow-up operation related to that injury.
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Musiala had only recently resumed full team training, and the Leipzig match represented another important step in his preparations for the new campaign.
Before the medical scare, Bayern had taken the lead through Luis Diaz in the 13th minute before Brajan Gruda equalised for Leipzig shortly after half-time. Nathaniel Brown restored Bayern's advantage in the 57th minute before Musiala's 81st-minute strike completed the 3-1 victory.
The result, however, was overshadowed by the sight of Musiala collapsing just minutes after scoring, with Bayern now expected to closely monitor his condition ahead of the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against Borussia Dortmund on August 22.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More