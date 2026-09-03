Michigan lightning storm update: Tornado fears as Livonia sees scary skies amid severe weather alert; watch videos

A map of the areas to be impacted was shared as well.

Amid this, there were fears of a tornado. A local news page noted "A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Livingston and Oakland Counties until 11:45PM. Main hazards with this storm complex is 60 mph wind gusts, hail up to 1.25" and a possible tornado," adding, “For all counties under a warning, make sure to find a safe place to shelter, preferably in an interior area on the lowest floor possible.”

A severe thunderstorm warning has been sounded for parts of Michigan on September 2. Amid this, scary visuals emerged from Livonia and elsewhere, showing lightning flash across the sky.

There are also reports of power being knocked out amid the severe weather in the state. “Storm knocked the power out,” one wrote on X. Another added “Intense pocket of 70mph winds moving towards Dearborn, Downtown Detroit, Livonia, and Taylor areas. NUMEROUS power outages are being reported. Take shelter and tune in to our live stream!”.

“This weather is WILD. I have never seen this much lightning. And it's been like this for like 15 minutes! Now we're under a thunderstorm warning,” they wrote.

Michigan weather: What kind of damage can storm cause Garden City in Michigan put out an alert amid severe weather in the state. “The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Garden City and portions of Wayne County until 12:00 AM tonight. Take Shelter Now. Residents should move indoors and stay away from windows. If possible, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or building,” they wrote.

The government page added that damaging winds are possible, along with large hail. They added that downed trees and power lines may occur and frequent lightning and heavy rainfall may accompany the storm.

“Please secure any loose outdoor items if it is safe to do so and do not approach downed power lines. Keep your phone charged, make sure emergency alerts are enabled, and continue to monitor the National Weather Service for updates. This warning is in effect until 12:00 AM,” the notification further read.

Livonia community also put out an alert saying “The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livonia from 10:47 p.m. Sept. 2 until midnight Sept. 3.”

“From Livonia Public Safety: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the City of Livonia. Wind gusts of 70 miles per hour and half dollar size hail is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows,” it added.