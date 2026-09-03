Humble tornado reports: Twister forming in Texas? Scary visuals emerge

Social media users have shared scary visuals of an apparent tornado forming in Humble, Texas. While there are no official reports yet, witnesses say they can see a twister forming in the sky.

“Possible view of the rotating storm near Humble earlier, from Nicole Sif. This looks like it could be just scud to me, but it’s hard to tell if it’s rotating or not from this vantage point. The Tornado warning has since expired,” ‘Veteran TV Meteorologist’ Collin Myers wrote, sharing a video.

Myers shared another video, writing, “Another view of the Tornado-Warned cell earlier near Humble. Look closely, as I’ve looped it twice: you can see the leading edge with scud clouds that LOOK scary, followed by a large rain shaft, and lastly, behind that, is the base of the mesocyclone with a larger lowering. Further details are harder to tell here, but this vantage point is looking towards the north, from Humble. This Tornado Warning has since expired, but some rotation remains in a few of the storms following in line tonight.”

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“We just left dinner headed to the hotel when phones started dinging with weather alerts! I just recorded this! Look at the size of that thing! I had to mute the sound cause I am TERRIFIED of tornadoes and there may or may not have been some sentence seasoning sprinkled in the commentary,” another user wrote, adding, “we are safe back at our hotel!”