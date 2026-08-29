San Antonio: Flash flood warning issued, tornado fears take hold amid storm; latest update as scary videos emerge

A flash flood warning was issued for San Antonio in Texas amid a storm in Bexar County on August 28. The National Weather Service (NWS) noted “Several inches of rain has fallen with these storms as they push southwest through Bexar County. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in addition to a Svr warning for SW portions of the county. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible along with torrential rainfall.”

A meteorologist for News 4 San Antonio added on Facebook that the Tower of the Americas was left shaking in the wind, indicating the strength of the storm.

“This storm is a beast! Winds possibly 70+ surging across Bexar County. We can feel Tower of the Americas shaking in wind. It’s no longer rotating at top,” they wrote. Many feared a tornado amid the strong storm, but no such warning has been issued.

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“TORNADO! Passing over my house now! We can hear transformers buzzing as they are going out! Terrifying!,” one wrote on X but there's no official confirmation of a twister in the area.

Meanwhile, San Antonio River Authority notified “Stay informed. Stay safe. With the heavy rainfall tonight, please be aware of low water crossings on your route.”

San Antonio flash flood warning: Scary videos emerge Several people shared visuals of the torrential downpour in San Antonio amid the flash flood warning.

One wrote “Light show of what is going to San Antonio.”