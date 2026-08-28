Tropical Storm Karina likely to intensify into monster hurricane: Is there a threat to Southern California?
Tropical Storm Karina is expected to become a hurricane, with forecasts indicating a path towards California.
Tropical Storm Karina is now anticipated to intensify into a significant hurricane, as additional forecasting models indicate a potentially harmful trajectory towards California.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has disclosed that Karina, which presently has sustained winds exceeding 50 mph, is projected to attain hurricane status as soon as Friday night, Daily Mail reported.
Tropical Storm Karina to evolve into Category 3 hurricane
By Sunday morning, predictions suggest that the massive cyclone will evolve into a Category 3 hurricane, characterized by winds surpassing 111 mph.
New spaghetti models, which monitor all potential trajectories of tropical storms and hurricanes, show various paths that could lead Karina directly to the California Coast, potentially affecting millions of Americans.
Also Read: Patrick Osborn: Maine meteorologist goes viral after uncontrollable laughter on air; here's what went wrong
Initial forecasts from the American model, referred to as GFS, presented several scenarios for a significant landfall in either San Diego or Los Angeles.
Conversely, the European model, commonly known as the EPS Ensemble, expressed more doubt regarding a US landfall on Thursday, suggesting that Karina would remain offshore and drift out to sea.
Is there any threat to Southern California?
Nonetheless, both models received updates on Friday, and they now suggest possible trajectories toward Southern California and regions further north.
According to the National Weather Service, California has never experienced a hurricane making landfall in its recorded history, and the most recent instance of a tropical storm directly affecting the state occurred in 1997.
Tropical Storm Karina is presently located less than 1,400 miles to the south of San Diego and is advancing northwest at a speed of 13 mph, well offshore from the Mexican coast.
National Hurricane Center issues warning
Despite being situated far from the shore, the National Hurricane Center has issued a warning that tropical storm-force winds from this large cyclone extend over 200 miles from its center.
Meteorological authorities anticipate the onset of swells along the southwestern coast of Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula beginning this weekend, which may result in life-threatening rip currents for those swimming.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow streams of water that rapidly move away from the shore, frequently dragging swimmers into the ocean. These currents can be fatal as they carry individuals into deeper waters, depleting their strength as they struggle against the flow.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More