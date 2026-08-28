Tropical Storm Karina likely to intensify into monster hurricane: Is there a threat to Southern California?

Tropical Storm Karina is now anticipated to intensify into a significant hurricane, as additional forecasting models indicate a potentially harmful trajectory towards California. Tropical Storm Karina may develop into a powerful hurricane, threatening California's coast by Sunday. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has disclosed that Karina, which presently has sustained winds exceeding 50 mph, is projected to attain hurricane status as soon as Friday night, Daily Mail reported.

Tropical Storm Karina to evolve into Category 3 hurricane By Sunday morning, predictions suggest that the massive cyclone will evolve into a Category 3 hurricane, characterized by winds surpassing 111 mph.

New spaghetti models, which monitor all potential trajectories of tropical storms and hurricanes, show various paths that could lead Karina directly to the California Coast, potentially affecting millions of Americans.

Also Read: Patrick Osborn: Maine meteorologist goes viral after uncontrollable laughter on air; here's what went wrong

Initial forecasts from the American model, referred to as GFS, presented several scenarios for a significant landfall in either San Diego or Los Angeles.

Conversely, the European model, commonly known as the EPS Ensemble, expressed more doubt regarding a US landfall on Thursday, suggesting that Karina would remain offshore and drift out to sea.