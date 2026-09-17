MrBeast announces biggest YouTube video ever; $10M budget sparks speculation as fans call it a ‘full-scale production’
Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a., MrBeast said he spent years and more than 1,000 hours making the project.
MrBeast has announced what he says is the biggest YouTube video of his career. He revealed that the project took years to make, cost around $10 million, and required more than 1,000 hours of his own work.
The creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared the update on X, which sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about what the highly anticipated video will feature.
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“I literally have dreams about the video”
“This Saturday we upload our biggest YouTube video ever,” MrBeast wrote. “It's been in the works for years, I'm personally over a thousand hours deep into it, spent around $10,000,000 on it, and I literally have dreams about the video lol.”
In a follow-up post, Donaldson tempered expectations. He suggested the video may not become one of his biggest performers despite the massive investment.
“It prob won't perform that well but it's something I care a lot about and I hope my passion for it shines through. I'm excited :D,” he wrote.
Earlier this year, Donaldson stated that his Beast Industries would produce a second season of Best Games, titled Strong vs Smart, with 100 of the world's strongest and smartest people. The prize money is $5 million, and there are spin-offs involving other celebrities. Thirty celebrities fight for a million dollars for charity.
Donaldson has also recently partnered with Gemini and Google Health. According to Google's blog, MrBeast used Gemini's AI capabilities to bring his ambitious ideas to life and demonstrate how AI can turn bold concepts into reality. The project also highlights how Google Health can help users manage their everyday fitness and wellness.
In a video released on September 5, MrBeast and his crew raced to navigate difficult landscapes like the jungle and desert by using Gemini to help them identify dangers and survive brutal climates.
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Fans speculate over mystery project
MrBeast did not reveal the video's theme, leaving viewers to fill the gap with their own theories.
Some users predicted the creator could be working on a large-scale charity project. One X user wrote, “I'm willing to bet its about charity so it won't do as well.”
Some fans speculated that the large-scale project could be an ambitious exploration documentary. One user wrote, “It better be exploring the unexplored tunnels in the Giza plateau, or unearthing an entire recently LIDARed Mayan city for $10,000,000. Something that'll leave a dent for years. That's a lot of money, holy poopie.”
Another user remarked that spending $10 million and dedicating 1,000 hours to one upload meant the project had evolved beyond traditional YouTube content.
"At that point it's not just content, it's a full-scale production!" the post read.
Another user wrote, “$10M and 1,000+ hours later… this better break the internet. Now I’m curious what could possibly require that much work. Saturday can’t come fast enough.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More