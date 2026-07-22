Who is MrsBeast? 5 things to know about Thea Booysen who married MrBeast, changed name on Instagram
MrBeast wrote, “I found MrsBeast” while sharing pictures of his wedding with Thea Booysen.
Youtuber Mr Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, recently said ‘I do’ to fellow content creator Thea Booysen in an ‘intimate’ island wedding. The couple, who have been dating each other since 2022, had a week-long celebration attended by 70 of their friends and family members.
5 things to know about Thea Booysen
Who is Thea Booysen?
Booysen is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer. She is from South Africa.
Also Read: MrBeast gets married to Thea Booysen, shares first pics from wedding: ‘I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️’
Educational degrees:
In addition to being a famous content creator, she also has several degrees. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with a bachelor’s degree in law and an honours degree in psychology in 2022. She also earned a master’s degree in neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 2024.
She has also authored a book named The Marked Children.
Appearing on MrBeast’s video:
The steamer has appeared in two videos by her now-husband, MrBeast. Once in the “$1 Vs $100,000,000 Car!” video and another in the “100 Boys Vs 100 Girls For $500,000” video.
Changed name on Instagram:
She has millions of followers on Instagram as of this report. Soon after announcing her wedding to Jimmy Donaldson, she changed her name on her social media profile. She became Thea Donaldson from Thea Booysen.
Meeting MrBeast:
“Jimmy was coming down to South Africa with Logan Paul and Casey Neistat and they had a video they wanted to film in Antarctica,” she said to People. “Everybody got COVID so they had to cancel the video and stay in South Africa a little bit longer.”
“When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was,” Booysen recalled, adding, “I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he’s actually a nice guy. He wasn’t sitting there with an ego”
Also Read: Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair
About the couple’s island wedding:
They tied the knot at Richard Branson’s Necker Island. The wedding took place on July 14 and then the celebrations lasted for the next week. The couple performed their first dance after the wedding to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ song “Die With a Smile.”
“It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality. Ever since we started dating we’ve been doing it with the goal of marriage," Thea Booysen said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More