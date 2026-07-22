Who is MrsBeast? 5 things to know about Thea Booysen who married MrBeast, changed name on Instagram

Youtuber Mr Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, recently said ‘I do’ to fellow content creator Thea Booysen in an ‘intimate’ island wedding. The couple, who have been dating each other since 2022, had a week-long celebration attended by 70 of their friends and family members. HT Image

5 things to know about Thea Booysen Who is Thea Booysen? Booysen is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer. She is from South Africa.

Also Read: MrBeast gets married to Thea Booysen, shares first pics from wedding: ‘I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️’

Educational degrees: In addition to being a famous content creator, she also has several degrees. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with a bachelor’s degree in law and an honours degree in psychology in 2022. She also earned a master’s degree in neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 2024.

She has also authored a book named The Marked Children.

Appearing on MrBeast’s video: The steamer has appeared in two videos by her now-husband, MrBeast. Once in the “$1 Vs $100,000,000 Car!” video and another in the “100 Boys Vs 100 Girls For $500,000” video.

Changed name on Instagram: She has millions of followers on Instagram as of this report. Soon after announcing her wedding to Jimmy Donaldson, she changed her name on her social media profile. She became Thea Donaldson from Thea Booysen.

Meeting MrBeast: “Jimmy was coming down to South Africa with Logan Paul and Casey Neistat and they had a video they wanted to film in Antarctica,” she said to People. “Everybody got COVID so they had to cancel the video and stay in South Africa a little bit longer.”

“When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was,” Booysen recalled, adding, “I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he’s actually a nice guy. He wasn’t sitting there with an ego”

Also Read: Photo tips: How to make your wedding look like a billion-dollar affair

About the couple’s island wedding: They tied the knot at Richard Branson’s Necker Island. The wedding took place on July 14 and then the celebrations lasted for the next week. The couple performed their first dance after the wedding to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ song “Die With a Smile.”

“It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality. Ever since we started dating we’ve been doing it with the goal of marriage," Thea Booysen said.