Sunny, the Obamas' loyal dog, dies at 13, reuniting with Bo in memory: ‘Will miss her terribly’

The Obamas' pet dog Sunny has died, former President Barack Obama said Wednesday. Sunny, the Obamas' energetic Portuguese water dog, has died at age 13. Former President Obama reflected on her love for family, playful spirit, and protective nature towards Bo ( barackobama's profile picture barackobama and michelleobama)

Sunny, a 13-year-old Portuguese water dog the Obamas got in 2013 while living in the White House, died Tuesday.

‘We will miss her terribly,’ says Obama "We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love," he said on social media.

"We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved. And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing.

"She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team, and would often follow them around, helping them on the job. She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was. She had her eccentricities: other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet.

He remembered Sunny as athletic, full of energy and protective of Bo. Despite Sunny's breed, she hated getting wet. "We will miss her terribly, and imagine she's with her big brother now, making sure he's okay," Obama said.

Bo died in 2021.

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While many presidents have kept dogs as companions, President Donald Trump does not have any pets at the White House.

George HW Bush's English springer spaniel, Millie, "wrote" the bestseller "Millie's Book." Bill Clinton's chocolate Labrador retriever, Buddy, was in the family as Clinton weathered the scandal over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

George W Bush's Scottish terrier, Barney, had an official web page and starred in "Barneycam" videos that were filmed by a camera around his neck. Lyndon B Johnson angered animal lovers by lifting his beagle, Him, by the ears in front of news photographers.

Harry S Truman famously advised: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”