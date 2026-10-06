Israel claims Hamas plotting ‘terror operations’ in Gaza on Oct 7, puts military on high alert

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz on Tuesday said he had put the Israeli military on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas attack, which took place on October 7, 2023, claiming that this was done based on intelligence inputs. “If, heaven forbid, our forces are harmed, the ones who will pay the heavy price will be Hamas and the population of Gaza," a statement by Israeli defence minister Katz's office said. (REUTERS)

Katz said Israel had received “intelligence regarding Hamas' intentions to attempt terror operations” in Gaza on that day, following which the instruction was issued, AFP reported.

The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,221 people in total, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. In response, Israel launched a military offensive that has left most of Gaza in ruins, killing more than 74,200 people, according to Gaza's health ministry.

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What did the Israeli defence minister say? A statement issued by Israeli defence minister Katz's office warned that Gaza would pay a “heavy price” if any of Israel's forces were harmed. Katz’s office said the instruction came “in light of intelligence regarding Hamas’ intentions to attempt to carry out attacks and terror operations against our forces in Gaza on that day”, AFP reported.

“If, heaven forbid, our forces are harmed, the ones who will pay the heavy price will be Hamas and the population of Gaza -- beyond all proportion,” the statement said.

Israel targets top Hamas leader on October 7 anniversary according to Jewish calendar Israel had, last week on Saturday (October 3), attempted to kill Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip in an airstrike on an apartment that local officials said killed five people, four of them women, according to AFP.

The strike came on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack, according to the Jewish calendar. The Israeli military said it had aimed to kill Ali al-Amoudi, describing him as the "right-hand man" of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. Israel further said al-Amoudi was involved in planning the October 7 attack.

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“Today, al-Amoudi is the most senior Hamas figure in the Gaza Strip and is directly involved in Hamas's terror activities and in rebuilding the organisation for war. The terrorist was struck in order to remove the threat,” the Israeli military said.

While a ceasefire had been announced in October last year, Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then. At least two Palestinians were killed in strikes on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip, with one killed near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the other in a separate strike nearby, Reuters news agency reported. The Israeli military told Reuters that the two strikes had targeted militants.