Trump gave Natalie Harp, Chamberlain Harris and Margo Martin $45,000 holiday gifts: White House explains why

The White House has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to give three senior aides $45,000 each as holiday gifts, saying the payments were personal and unrelated to their official government duties. US President Donald Trump has given $45,000 holiday gifts to three senior aides. (Bloomberg)

Financial disclosures filed by the aides show that Natalie Harp, Chamberlain Harris, and Margo Martin each received $45,000 from Trump, Washington Post reported.

The three payments totaled $135,000 and came on top of each aide’s $150,000 annual taxpayer-funded salary, according to publicly disclosed White House documents.

The disclosures identify Trump as the source of the payments and describe each as a “cash gift for the holidays.” The filings were made under federal public financial disclosure requirements.

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What did the White House say? The White House has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to give $45,000 cash holiday gifts to three of his aides, saying the payments were personal gifts and unrelated to their government work.

The response came after Politico reporter Sophia Cai posted on X that Natalie Harp, Chamberlain Harris and Margo Martin each received $45,000 in cash for the holidays, according to their financial disclosures. Cai stated that the payments came on top of their $150,000 taxpayer-funded annual salaries.

A White House spokesperson defended the payments, saying:

“The President has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides, both in government and in his time in the private sector. The gifts at issue here have nothing to do with any of these individuals’ official government duties, and, therefore, are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards.”