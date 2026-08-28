Natalie Harp slammed over Donald Trump-Dolly Parton Truth Social post as new photos of aide with POTUS emerge; 'Creepy'

Natalie Harp, the White House aide to Donald Trump, is facing criticism on social media after the POTUS shared a post involving singer Dolly Parton, with critics questioning Harp’s role in preparing and publishing the material. Natalie Harp is facing criticism on social media after Trump shared a post involving singer Dolly Parton. (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump, AP)

The controversy intensified after a user claimed that Harp had found the material online, printed it out for Trump to review and secured his approval before posting it.

“Creepy, yes. Even creepier when you consider that Natalie Harp found this on the internet, printed it out, showed it to him, he approved it for posting, then she posted it. And that’s what we are paying her to do all day,” the user wrote on X.

His post quickly drew reactions from other users, with several directing their criticism at Harp.