Is Donald Trump sick? Photo with 'eyes closed' sparks worries about President's health; 'doesn't look healthy'

The latest reaction centers on Trump's appearance as he left the White House. Social media users focused on his facial expression and closed eyes, with some questioning whether the president was unwell. HT.com could not independently verify the claims that surfaced.

Questions about the 80-year-old president’s health have surfaced repeatedly in recent months, particularly after photographs and videos showed him appearing drowsy or closing his eyes during public events.

A photograph showing President Donald Trump appearing to leave the White House with his eyes closed and a noticeably tired expression has triggered a fresh wave of speculation about his health online, with some social media users saying he “doesn’t look healthy.” The image, however, does not by itself establish that Trump is suffering from any new illness.

Closed eyes fuel another round of speculation Trump has previously been photographed with his eyes closed during public events, leading to speculation online that he was falling asleep.

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Such images have repeatedly become the subject of political debate, particularly because Trump and his allies previously criticized Biden over appearances in which the former president seemed tired or appeared to close his eyes.

The latest photograph has revived that comparison, with some users explicitly referencing Trump's previous criticism of Biden.

Social media reactions The latest photograph has prompted users to draw conclusions about Trump's health based largely on his appearance.

One user asked: “Can periodic air travels affect the health of an 80-yr old person with dementia/Alzheimer’s/CHF? Because I feel like Trump’s health deteriorates faster when he travels.”

“Good, that means he still has a conscious. Now scram! Get em Dad! And thank you, ” another posted.

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Another user compared the episode with past criticism of former President Joe Biden, writing: “The thing that really bugs me, Biden was always being made fun of by mr trump for resting his eyes! We should make fun of mr trump for sleeping on the job. We need a new prez we need a younger prez, not some riff-raff who other countries hate.”

Another X user, wrote: “Patiently Waiting.”

“He looks as miserable as he is making the rest of us, ” one user commented.

The reactions on X range from concern about Trump's health to political attacks and jokes. None of the posts, however, provides medical evidence that Trump is suffering from a new illness. As per the latest medical report from the Trump administration, the president is in ‘excellent health’.