Trump-Hitler post sparks backlash on X as Department of Education deletes it, ‘The tiger is Adolf Hitler…’

The US Department of Education deleted a social media post featuring President Donald Trump after the video drew backlash on X for appearing to invoke Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Trump-Hitler backlash erupts on X after Education Department’s bizarre post sparks outrage (AP Photo)

The department posted the 19-second video on X on Wednesday with the caption, “No one does it like us,” alongside a tiger emoji. The clip opened with a scene from the 2017 film Darkest Hour, in which Winston Churchill rejects calls to negotiate with Nazi Germany.

The scene ends with Churchill saying: “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth.”

The department then cut to footage of Trump raising his fist and pointing, set to rapper BIA’s song “WE GO ON.” The combination prompted users on X to question whether the post was deliberately drawing a comparison between Trump and Hitler.

The post was later deleted, although screenshots and reposts continued circulating on the platform. HT.com could not independently verify the authencity of the post.