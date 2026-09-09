Lil Durk trial update: When is the verdict and what happens next for the rapper after murder-for-hire case?

Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial has reached the jury stage, with the rapper’s fate now in the hands of a 12-member jury in Los Angeles. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Tuesday, September 8, setting the stage for deliberations in the case involving an alleged plot to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo. Lil Durk trial update: Verdict date, jury deliberations and what’s next for rapper? (X/@lildurk)

Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, is accused of helping orchestrate the 2022 Los Angeles shooting targeting Rondo. The intended victim survived, but Rondo’s 24-year-old cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, was killed when masked gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in West Hollywood.

When will Lil Durk verdict come? The jury is scheduled to begin deliberating Wednesday, September 9, Courthouse news reported. There is no fixed deadline for a verdict, meaning deliberations could last hours, days or longer depending on how quickly jurors reach a unanimous decision.

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Banks and two co-defendants, Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey, each face five criminal counts, including charges connected to stalking and murder-for-hire. If convicted, they could face life in prison, according to the report.

What did prosecutors argue? Prosecutors portrayed Banks as the driving force behind the alleged plot, arguing that he wanted revenge after the 2020 killing of his close friend and fellow rapper King Von in Atlanta.

Assistant US Attorney Ian Yanniello told jurors that the shooting was a deliberate operation involving surveillance and stalking. Prosecutors also relied on testimony from three cooperating witnesses, including Banks’ former assistant Kavon Grant and alleged shooters Kacey Hester and Keith Jones.

The prosecution also presented financial records and text messages. Investigators said flights connected to the trip to Los Angeles were purchased using Banks’ credit card through his manager, Jason Smith.

One text from Banks to Smith after the shooting read, “Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit me,” according to the prosecution's evidence presented at trial.

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What is Lil Durk's defense? Banks’ lawyers attacked the credibility of the cooperating witnesses, arguing that they had incentives to testify against the rapper in hopes of receiving reduced sentences.

Attorney Brian Steel described the witnesses as “snitches, cooperators, rats” and argued that investigators had targeted Banks because of his celebrity status.

Defense attorney Drew Findling also accused the LAPD investigation of being affected by “implicit bias.” The defense has sought to shift responsibility for Robinson’s killing toward Grant, arguing that he acted independently and used Banks’ resources without his direction.

Lawyers for Wilson and Lindsey separately argued that their clients were passengers rather than active participants in a murder conspiracy.

What happens next for Lil Durk? The immediate next step is jury deliberation. If jurors reach a unanimous verdict on the charges, the court will announce the outcome.

An acquittal on a charge would mean Banks could not be convicted of that charge. A guilty verdict could move the case toward sentencing, with the charges carrying the possibility of life imprisonment.

For now, however, Lil Durk remains awaiting the jury's decision. The rapper’s supporters gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles during closing arguments, with demonstrators carrying “Free Durk” and “Free Smurk” signs.