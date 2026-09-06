Hunter Biden to run for president in 2028? Joe Biden’s son drops major hint, ‘If I get your endorsement…’

Hunter Biden has opened the door to a potential 2028 presidential bid, saying he “may have to” run for the White House if he receives an endorsement from radio host John Catsimatidis. The comments, made during an interview on Catsimatidis’ WABC show Cats Roundtable, mark a notable shift from Biden’s recent public comments in which he appeared to rule out a presidential campaign, New York Post reports. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son drops 2028 presidential hint. (AFP)

The 56-year-old son of former President Joe Biden stopped short of announcing a campaign. But his latest remarks have quickly reignited speculation about whether the Biden family name could return to a presidential ballot in 2028.

Hunter Biden says he ‘may have to’ run During the interview, Catsimatidis was asked about a possible Biden presidential campaign. Hunter responded with a conditional suggestion that he could seek the presidency if the radio host backed him.

“If I get your endorsement, I may have to [run for president],” Hunter Biden said.

He then pointed to addiction policy as one of the issues that matters most to him, saying he is concerned about the millions of Americans struggling with addiction.

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Biden also offered his own explanation of what he believes would qualify him to become president, pointing to adherence to the US Constitution and the rule of law.

The comments do not amount to a formal declaration of candidacy. There is also no indication that Biden has launched an exploratory campaign or begun a formal bid for the Democratic nomination.

A sharp change from his earlier position The latest remarks are particularly notable because Hunter Biden appeared to dismiss the idea of running for president just weeks earlier.

During an August appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Biden was asked whether he had considered a presidential run. He said he had not, joking that if he ever announced a campaign, people should check whether he had relapsed.

His new comments therefore represent a more open stance toward the possibility, even if he remains far from formally entering the 2028 race.

Hunter Biden’s political baggage Any potential presidential campaign would inevitably draw attention to Biden's long and controversial public record.

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Hunter Biden has faced years of scrutiny over his business dealings, substance-abuse history and federal criminal cases. He was convicted in 2024 on federal gun charges and pleaded guilty to federal tax charges that year. His father, Joe Biden, later issued him a broad federal pardon covering offenses committed between 2014 and 2024.

Hunter has increasingly spoken publicly about his past, including his addiction and recovery, while defending his qualifications and attacking critics of his family.

At the same time, the Democratic field for 2028 is already attracting speculation around several prominent figures. Hunter Biden himself recently praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom while acknowledging that Democrats have a strong group of potential candidates.

For now, Hunter Biden’s comments amount to a hint rather than a campaign announcement.