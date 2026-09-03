Abhishek Banerjee's office ransacked, TMC MP claims BJP workers behind attack

The office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly ransacked and looted by unidentified men early Thursday. Abhishek Banerjee claimed his office was vandalised. (ANI/TMC sourced) Banerjee shared CCTV footage that purportedly shows masked men ransacking the office and fleeing with electronic equipment, including a television and other gadgets. On X, he alleged, “This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning.”

He questioned whether the West Bengal governor, Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office would take action over the incident. Banerjee also asked the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of “violence, vandalism and intimidation” in the state.