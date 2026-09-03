Lionel Messi’s number 10 gets nationwide farewell as Argentina football stops in tribute
This weekend, every match across all divisions of Argentine football will pause in the 10th minute for a one-minute ovation in honour of Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football has left a huge void, with tributes for arguably the greatest player of all time pouring in from all corners. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made the decision after the 2026 World Cup final, although he took some time before officially announcing it to the world.
Now, the Argentina Football Association has prepared a special tribute for their former captain, who led the country to the 2022 World Cup title and multiple Copa America triumphs. This weekend, every match across all divisions of Argentine football will pause in the 10th minute for a one-minute ovation in honour of Messi and his remarkable international career.
The farewell to Messi has already begun across Argentine football. The Boca Juniors vs Velez match was stopped in the 10th minute, with fans rising to applaud the Argentine legend following his decision to retire from international football. The tribute was a fitting start to a weekend dedicated to celebrating Messi’s extraordinary contribution to the national team, donning the iconic number 10 jersey for years.
Meanwhile, Argentine President Javier Milei has described Lionel Messi's retirement fr as a "huge loss" for the national team, while also noting that the decision was understandable.
Speaking on Radio El Observador, as quoted by TyC Sports, President Milei said Messi's departure would present a major challenge for Argentina as the team looks to move forward without its iconic captain.
"Messi's decision to stop wearing the sky blue and white jersey is a huge loss," Milei said, while acknowledging that the decision "is completely understandable".
Paying tribute to Messi's contribution to Argentine football, Milei added, “He left us with so much magic.”
Also Read - Open letter to Lionel Messi: The no. 10 has said goodbye, but your story will never end
Messi dominated in his last World Cup
Messi brought the curtain down on a decorated two-decade international career after making his senior debut for Argentina in 2005. He went on to become the country’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, making 203 appearances and scoring 124 goals. His World Cup journey spanned six editions, from 2006 to 2026, during which he scored 21 goals in 34 appearances. That left him second on the tournament’s all-time scoring list, behind France’s Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals. At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. He had earlier moved past Germany great Miroslav Klose’s tally before Mbappe eventually overtook him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More