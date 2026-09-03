Himachal monsoon fury: 117 roads blocked as rain losses hit ₹1,200 crore

Rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in Himachal Pradesh, with 117 roads blocked across the hill state on Wednesday and more showers likely in the coming days. According to the revenue department, the total infrastructure loss across Himachal in this monsoon so far stands at ₹1,200 crore. The IMD has predicted rainfall to continue in the state till September 8. (HT File)

The blocked roads include 47 roads in Mandi district alone, followed by 30 in Shimla district and 22 in Kullu district. Besides, 141 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) were affected and 51 water supply schemes also remained disrupted across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rainfall to continue in the state till September 8, with isolated heavy showers also likely on September 3. The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Kangra and Sirmaur districts on September 3. While light to moderate showers are expected till September 6, light showers are likely across the state from September 7 and 8.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at most places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 19cm was recorded in Naina Devi, followed by Malraun (14cm), Kasauli (10cm), Brahmani (9cm), Slapper (8cm), Kangra Aero (7cm), Bilaspur Sadar (6cm), Nahan (6cm), Guler (6cm), Kothi (5cm), Raipur Maidan (5cm), Pandoh (5cm), Gohar (5cm), Arki (4cm), Shimla (4cm), Pachhad (3cm), Dharmshala (3cm), Dharampur (2cm), Kufri (2cm), Rampur Bushar (2cm) and Manali (1cm).

IAF rescues elderly man in Sirmaur

Meanwhile, an elderly man, who was stranded in the raging Roon river in Himachal’s Sirmaur district, was rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Tuesday night. “Despite darkness and adverse weather conditions, an IAF helicopter from Western Air Command successfully rescued an elderly person stranded in the middle of a fast flowing river in Sirmaur district. The challenging operation was carried out promptly, bringing the stranded and exhausted individual safely to shore,” the Western Air Command wrote in a post on X.