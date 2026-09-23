16-hour fasting or eating less: Which is better for fat loss? Dietitian answers 10 burning questions in HT Health Talk

Welcome back to HT Health Talk, your go-to weekly Q&A series by the Hindustan Times, where we bring expert answers straight to your burning wellness questions. Every week, we team up with top medical specialists, dietitians, and health experts to strip away the wellness hype and deliver science-backed clarity. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine

This week, we are tackling one of the biggest debates in the fitness world: intermittent fasting vs simple calorie counting. Is skipping breakfast secretly a fat-burning cheat code, or is it really just another clever strategy to lower your daily calorie count? To unpack the science of eating windows, beating energy crashes, protecting muscle mass, and smartly breaking your fasts, we asked Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

Whether you are currently contemplating a 16:8 schedule, trying to curb mid-afternoon 'hanger' without wrecking your calorie goals, or trying to avoid the dread of brain fog during workouts, we have got you covered. Scroll down for expert-backed facts, practical snack rules, and realistic tips to find a sustainable rhythm that works for your body:

1. Is intermittent fasting better for fat loss, or is it just another way to create a calorie deficit? Intermittent fasting is mainly a way of organising when you eat, rather than a special fat-burning method. For most people, fat loss still depends largely on maintaining a calorie deficit over time. Fasting may help some people eat fewer calories because they have fewer eating opportunities and a simpler routine, but it does not automatically lead to greater fat loss than a similar calorie-controlled diet. The best approach is the one you can follow consistently while getting enough protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. If fasting leads to overeating during the eating window, it may not confer any advantage.

2. How do you decide if 16:8 fasting or simple calorie control is better for your metabolism and lifestyle? The choice should depend on your daily routine, hunger patterns, medical history and ability to maintain the plan comfortably. A 16:8 schedule may suit someone who prefers fewer meals and does not feel very hungry during the fasting period, while simple calorie control may work better for someone who prefers regular meals. Neither approach is automatically better for metabolism when calorie and nutrient intake are similar. Consider your work schedule, exercise timing, sleep and social commitments. If fasting causes headaches, weakness, overeating or poor concentration, a less restrictive approach may be more suitable.

3. What are the best ways to stay in a calorie deficit without constant hunger? Focus on foods that provide plenty of nutrition and volume for relatively fewer calories. Include protein-rich foods such as dal, beans, curd, paneer, tofu, eggs or lean meats, along with vegetables, fruits, whole grains and other high-fibre foods. Fibre and protein generally help you feel fuller for longer, while adequate fluids can also prevent confusing thirst with hunger. Plan meals rather than skipping food until you become extremely hungry. Portion awareness is useful, but you do not need to eliminate carbohydrates or fats. A moderate calorie deficit that you can maintain is usually more practical than a severe restriction.

4. How can you avoid energy crashes, fatigue, or brain fog while fasting or eating fewer calories? Avoid making your calorie deficit too large, because eating far less than your body needs can contribute to fatigue, poor concentration and reduced exercise performance. During your eating period, choose balanced meals containing protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats rather than relying mainly on sugary foods. Drink enough water and get enough sleep, because inadequate sleep can worsen hunger and tiredness. If you are fasting, schedule demanding activities around the time of day when you normally feel most energetic. Persistent dizziness, weakness, fainting, confusion or severe fatigue is not something to push through and should be discussed with a doctor.