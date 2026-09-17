Walking daily but blood sugar still rising? Dr Gagandeep Singh explains why this overlooked form of exercise could help

Walking, cutting down on sugar and eating mindfully are often among the first lifestyle changes recommended for better blood sugar control. But there is another important factor that tends to get less attention: maintaining and building muscle.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagandeep Singh, a specialist in metabolic medicine and diabetes reversal, explains why resistance training can support better blood sugar management. (Also read: Woman shares how losing 20 kg changed her life beyond the weighing scale: ‘I only used to wear baggy clothes' )

Why muscle matters for blood sugar Sharing a case from his practice, Dr Singh said, “Ramesh is 54, and by most measures, he is doing everything right. He walks for 40 minutes every morning and gave up sugar in his tea two years ago. Yet, his fasting blood sugar continues to creep upward.”

“Doctor, what am I still missing?” he asks. According to Dr Singh, one often-overlooked piece of the blood sugar puzzle is muscle.

“We talk endlessly about food and walking when discussing diabetes, but we often overlook the role of skeletal muscle. Muscle is one of the body's major tissues responsible for taking up glucose from the bloodstream,” says Dr Singh.

After you eat, glucose enters the bloodstream and needs to be taken up by tissues, particularly skeletal muscle. Physical activity increases the muscles’ demand for glucose and can also improve insulin sensitivity.