Chakra Horoscope Today, September 17, 2026: You may spot an opportunity before others do, but don't rush into it

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Aries may wake up feeling emotionally drained or less enthusiastic than usual. Don't interpret a temporary low mood as a sign that you've lost your direction. Give yourself permission to rest, process and regain your emotional balance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and take ten slow breaths. Repeat YAM while visualising green light filling your chest.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or cucumber mint water.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Keep it close when you need emotional support and self-compassion.

Career and finance: Avoid making major decisions simply because you're feeling discouraged. Smoky Quartz can support grounding and practical thinking.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Guilt may cause Taurus to replay an old decision today. Take responsibility where necessary, but don't confuse accountability with self-punishment. The lesson matters more than repeatedly reliving the mistake.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm over your solar plexus and breathe deeply for two minutes. Repeat RAM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Yellow Jasper: Use it as a reminder to replace self-blame with confidence.

Career and finance: Don't let guilt make you undervalue your contribution or accept less than you deserve. Tiger Eye can support confidence and stronger professional boundaries.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Sacral Chakras Gemini's perception is sharp, but impatience could interfere with how you interpret what you're seeing. You may understand the situation correctly, but still want an immediate result. Observe carefully before taking action.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand between your eyebrows and the other below your navel. Repeat OM, followed by VAM.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, oranges, mangoes or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite: Keep it nearby when intuition and patience need to work together.

Career and finance: You may spot an opportunity before others do, but don't rush into it without checking the details. Fluorite can support clear analysis and strategic thinking.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Abundance is Cancer's theme today. This isn't limited to money; it can also involve opportunities, support, recognition or a growing sense of possibility. Notice what is already working instead of focusing exclusively on what is missing.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and visualise golden light. Repeat RAM eleven times while naming three things you appreciate.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, pumpkin or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine: Use it while setting an intention around prosperity and positive growth.

Career and finance: A promising opportunity may deserve more attention. Pyrite can support an intention for financial confidence and abundance.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Crown Chakras Leo is being asked to combine impartial thinking with a deeper understanding of a situation. Enlightenment may come when you stop looking at something solely from your own perspective. A broader view could reveal what was previously overlooked.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes. Focus first on the space between your eyebrows, then visualise violet light above your head. Repeat OM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, blackberries, walnuts or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Use it during meditation or reflection when seeking a clearer perspective.

Career and finance: Consider all sides before making an important professional decision. Fluorite can support objective analysis and better judgment.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Vanity may encourage Virgo to become overly concerned with how others perceive you. External approval can be pleasant, but it shouldn't become the measure of your worth. Focus on substance rather than appearance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your solar plexus and repeat RAM nine times. Then name three personal qualities you value that have nothing to do with appearance.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow peppers, chickpeas or warm lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone: Carry it as a reminder to build confidence from within.

Career and finance: Let your skills and results speak louder than image. Tiger Eye can support confidence and grounded leadership.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye, Crown and Sacral Chakras Libra could find itself searching for answers while simultaneously feeling uncertain about what to believe. A surprising possibility may appear, but confusion could make it difficult to recognise immediately. Don't rush the process. Let intuition, curiosity and patience work together.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet meditation. Focus on your brow centre, visualise violet light above your crown and finish by placing your hands below your navel. Repeat OM and VAM.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, oranges, walnuts or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Fluorite: Keep it nearby when you need to organise competing thoughts and possibilities.

Career and finance: Investigate opportunities carefully before committing. Something unexpected could prove valuable, but clarity should come before action. Clear Quartz can support focused decision-making.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Growth is taking place for Scorpio, even if the process hasn't been obvious. You may be developing greater emotional maturity or moving beyond an old limitation. Don't measure progress only by visible results.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and repeat YAM seven times. With each breath, acknowledge one way you've grown.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite: Use it symbolically for transformation and personal growth.

Career and finance: Gradual progress can become significant when maintained consistently. Green Aventurine can support an intention for growth and opportunity.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral and Heart Chakras Creation and grief may coexist for Sagittarius. You could be building something new while still emotionally processing something you've lost. Don't assume that moving forward means you have to stop caring about the past.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand below your navel and one over your heart. Repeat VAM, followed by YAM, while taking slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Mangoes, oranges, spinach or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian: Use it to reconnect with creative energy while allowing emotions to move naturally.

Career and finance: A new project could provide a constructive outlet for difficult emotions. Citrine can support an intention for creative abundance and forward movement.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Renewal offers Capricorn a chance to approach something with fresh emotional energy. You may be ready to leave behind an old pattern and respond differently this time. Give yourself permission to begin again.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and visualise green light expanding with every breath. Repeat YAM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, green peas or cucumber water.

Crystal remedy: Prehnite: Keep it nearby as a reminder to welcome emotional renewal.

Career and finance: A stalled goal could benefit from a fresh strategy. Jade can support an intention for stability and sustainable growth.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Aquarius may be tempted to work constantly in order to feel secure or productive. However, being busy isn't always the same as making progress. Ground yourself and identify which tasks genuinely deserve your energy.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot for five minutes and take slow breaths. Repeat LAM while visualising red light around your feet.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it to encourage grounded, sustainable energy.

Career and finance: Prioritise high-impact work rather than filling your schedule unnecessarily. Hematite can support focus, discipline and grounding.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Self-worth is Pisces' central theme today. You may be reminded that your value isn't determined by how much you do for others or how much recognition you receive. Confidence grows when you begin treating your own needs as important.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and repeat RAM nine times. Write down three things you genuinely respect about yourself.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow lentils, pumpkin or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone: Keep it close when you need to reconnect with confidence and personal power.

Career and finance: Ask for fair recognition of your skills rather than automatically accepting less. Pyrite can support an intention for confidence, visibility and financial growth.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)