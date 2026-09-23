World Ayurveda Day 2026: Abhyanga therapy helped me rejuvenate my mind-body; all about THIS ancient oil used for massage

World Ayurveda Day 2026, there is noticeable excitement, especially for those of us who have experienced the healing practices of this ancient system. Last year, I traveled to Rishikesh, a popular place for wellness seekers. There, I learned about Abhyanga, one of Ayurveda's most valued practices. This experience changed how I view self-care and deepened my understanding of the mind-body connection we all share. What are the benefits of an Abhyanga oil massage? (Tavishi Dogra) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What is abhyanga? Abhyanga is a traditional Ayurvedic oil massage. It involves gently rubbing warm herbal oils on the body using steady strokes. This practice helps with relaxation, detoxification, and overall rejuvenation. For thousands of years, Abhyanga has been part of Ayurvedic medicine, supporting the idea that our bodies can heal themselves when we balance nature and care.

Abhyanga is a holistic massage that cares for your body, mind, and spirit. Unlike regular massages that target specific knots or tight muscles, Abhyanga offers a complete experience. It improves circulation and relieves muscle tension while also providing emotional release and a deep sense of peace.

My journey begins in Rishikesh When I arrived in Rishikesh, I felt calm. This city sits in the foothills of the Himalayas, along the Ganges River. Rishikesh is known as the "Yoga Capital of the World" and is an ideal place for a wellness retreat. The city combines spirituality with wellness practices, making it a special place for relaxation and rejuvenation.

I chose the Maharishi Ayurveda Boutique Wellness Retreat for my Abhyanga experience. The calm atmosphere and soft sounds of nature created a relaxing setting. Each day started with a personalized Ayurvedic consultation. Skilled practitioners evaluated my dosha, which is my unique body type, and recommended specific oils and treatments suited to my needs.

My experience of abhyanga therapy As I lay on the treatment table for my first Abhyanga session, I felt warm and comfortable. The therapist used a warm blend of oils, each mixed with healing herbs. The pressure was firm but gentle, and every stroke matched my breathing, making the experience feel meditative.

Massage can have powerful effects on the body. According to Ayurveda, our bodies are made up of five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and ether. When these elements are out of balance, we can get sick. Abhyanga, a type of massage, helps restore this balance by nourishing the skin, supporting detoxification, and connecting us to our bodies. After my session, I felt energy flowing through me, bringing clarity and calm.

Abhyanga is special because it is more than a treatment; it is part of a broader Ayurvedic wellness approach. The retreat focused on a lifestyle that balances physical, mental, and spiritual health. Preparing healthy Ayurvedic meals became an important part of my daily routine and boosted the effects of the massage.

During my stay, I took part in yoga sessions and guided meditations that enhanced the benefits of Abhyanga. This overall approach of combining diet, exercise, and mindfulness created strong support for my well-being.

What is Abhyanga oil used for? Abhyanga massage uses warm herbal oils that are mixed according to a person’s needs and body type, known as doshas. In Ayurveda, different oils have special benefits that support health and wellness in various ways.

Here are some common oils used in Abhyanga therapy: Sesame oil is commonly used in Ayurvedic practices because it has warming properties. It is full of nutrients and antioxidants. This oil is believed to penetrate the skin, nourish it, and support detoxification. Coconut oil is often used in warm climates because it helps cool the body. It helps balance the Pitta dosha. Coconut oil also moisturizes the skin and has antimicrobial properties. Olive oil is commonly used in Western practices but can also benefit Ayurvedic treatments. It is full of healthy fats and antioxidants, which can help relieve dry skin. Castor oil is known for its detoxifying effects and is often used in therapeutic treatments. It is heavier than other oils and may help balance Vata by providing grounding and stability. Moringa oil comes from moringa seeds. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. This oil nourishes and refreshes the skin. Herbal infusions: In addition to base oils, various herbs are added to boost their healing effects. Common herbs used include turmeric, neem, and ashwagandha. Each herb offers its own benefits. The choice of oil in Abhyanga can significantly affect the overall experience and effectiveness of the treatment, as it aligns with individual constitutional differences and health goals. I was given a warm massage with sesame oil that not only promotes physical health but also supports emotional and mental balance, reflecting Ayurveda's holistic approach.

My final thoughts In our stressful lives, we often forget to take care of ourselves. The Abhyanga experience showed me how important it is to slow down and reconnect with myself. Ayurveda teaches us to listen to our bodies and meet our needs, creating a caring environment where we can thrive.

My experience with Abhyanga therapy was truly life-changing. It made me rethink my understanding of wellness and how I practice self-care. Instead of quick, shallow routines, Ayurveda encourages meaningful rituals that consider our whole being.

On World Ayurveda Day 2026, consider adding Abhyanga to your wellness routine. You can visit a retreat in Rishikesh or start this practice at home. Wellness is about finding balance and living intentionally, not just escaping daily life.

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