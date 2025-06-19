Cardiologist suggests the 5 best oils for Indian cooking ‘backed by science, not trends’: Ghee to sesame oil

Choosing an oil rich in unsaturated fats is essential in supporting your heart health. However, when it comes to Indian cooking, it becomes hard to eliminate oil completely. Therefore, it becomes necessary to know which oil suits our dishes, and follow trends that are more suited for the Western style of cooking. According to Dr Chopra, ghee boosts digestion and immunity as it is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K.

The best oils for Indian cooking

According to Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and functional medicine expert, there are five oils that are the best fit for Indian cooking. In a video shared on June 15, he shared the list, which he stressed was backed by science and not trends. “The best oils for Indian cooking—backed by science, not trends. Know what works for your food and your body,” the cardiologist wrote.

1. Ghee

According to Dr Chopra, ghee boosts digestion and immunity as it is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil boosts brain and gut health, per the cardiologist. It is also rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTS). For the uninitiated, they are fat molecules usually made from coconut and palm kernel oils.

Per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), MCTS are quickly metabolised in the body, serving as an immediate energy source. They are known to have good physiological as well as functional characteristics, which help in treating various health disorders.

3. Mustard oil

Mustard oil, according to Dr Chopra, promotes heart health and reduces inflammation, making it a great friend for your heart. Additionally, it is also rich in omega-5 fatty acids.

4. Sesame oil

Per Dr Chopra, sesame oil supports joint and skin health. It is also rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, making it a great option for Indian cooking.

5. Groundnut oil

The cardiologist explained that groundnut oil has healthy fats and is rich in plant sterols. Additionally, he cautioned that it is heart-friendly when used in moderation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.