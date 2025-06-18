Simple south Indian vegetarian meal can be 'very healthy when balanced right': Fitness coach explains how

According to fitness coach Raj Ganpath, a well-planned south Indian vegetarian meal can be incredibly nutritious. South Indian cuisine often features a variety of fibre-rich foods like lentils, which provide a good amount of protein and other nutrients; it also makes liberal use of spices, herbs, and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants, while coconut and nuts provide healthy fats that support overall health. Also read: 5 healthy south Indian recipes you can easily make at home Raj shared a glimpse at the meal that included protein, vegetables and starch, and comprised of ivy gourd poriyal, spinach poriyal, tamarind coconut kozhambu/curry, dal rice with ghee and a chocolate protein shake. (Instagram/ Raj Ganpath)

Dishes, ingredients and macros

Raj demonstrated that by incorporating a variety of south Indian vegetarian dishes into your diet, you can enjoy a balanced and nutritious south Indian vegetarian meal. According to him, a chocolate protein shake made with protein powder and water can be a convenient and nutritious addition to a vegetarian diet.

In a series of pictures he posted on Instagram on June 16, Raj shared a glimpse of a meal that included protein, vegetables and starch, and comprised of ivy gourd poriyal, spinach poriyal, tamarind coconut kozhambu/curry, dal rice with ghee and a chocolate protein shake. He then listed the ingredients for each dish and their nutritional value:

⦿ Ivy gourd poriyal: Ivy gourd, spices, oil

80 calories, 2 gram protein, 8 gram carb, 5 gram fat

⦿ Spinach poriyal: Spinach, coconut, onion, oil

70 calories, 3 gram protein, 5 gram carb, 5 gram fat

⦿ Tamarind coconut kozhambu/curry: Tamarind, coconut, pearl onions, species, oil

150 calories, 2 gram protein, 5 gram carb, 10 gram fat

⦿ Dal rice with ghee: White rice, lentils, ghee

300 calories, 6 gram protein, 45 gram carb, 10 gram fat

⦿ Chocolate protein shake: Protein powder, water

125 calories, 25 gram protein, 5 gram carb

More details

Raj shared that the whole meal would be around 700-750 calories with 40 gram protein, 75 gram carb and 30 gram fat. In an earlier Instagram post, Raj shared how weight loss while ‘eating a simple, vegetarian south Indian diet’ was possible if you made four changes to your diet. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.