What makes CCF tea a go-to Ayurveda remedy to improve digestion?

If you often struggle with bloating, acidity, or indigestion, there is a soothing solution hiding in your kitchen cabinet---CCF tea. Made from cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds, this ancient Ayurvedic concoction is more than just a soothing drink. Known for its powerful detoxifying and digestive benefits, this tea is a favourite among wellness enthusiasts, and even Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty swears by it to keep her digestive system on track. CCF tea can help improve digestion.(Adobe stock)

What are the benefits of CCF tea?

CCF is believed that this tea balances all three doshas, promoting better gut health and boosting metabolism.

1. Balances doshas

In Ayurveda, health starts with balanced doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. “CCF tea is a remedy that helps balance all three doshas, especially by strengthening your digestive fire or Agni,” says Ayurvedic expert Dimple Jangda. When your Agni is strong, your body absorbs nutrients better and eliminates toxins more efficiently.

2. Improves digestion

CCF tea stimulates digestive enzymes and helps break down food more effectively. This means your stomach feels lighter, and you can avoid discomfort after meals.

3. Reduces bloating and gas

One of the most common issues people face is bloating and gas, which can be uncomfortable. "The combination of cumin, coriander, and fennel in CCF tea helps reduce these symptoms by calming the digestive system and releasing trapped gas," suggests Jangda.

4. Detoxifies the body

CCF tea acts as a gentle natural detoxifier. It supports the liver and kidneys by helping eliminate waste products from the body. This cleansing process helps you feel refreshed and can improve overall wellness.

5. Boosts metabolism

A healthy metabolism is essential for energy and weight management. CCF tea helps boost metabolism, which can help burn calories and maintain energy levels throughout the day.

6. Supports weight management

By improving digestion and metabolism, CCF tea can support natural weight loss. It helps reduce inflammation and acidity, which can sometimes slow down your body’s ability to shed extra kilos.

7. Helps with menstrual symptoms

Many women experience discomfort during their menstrual cycle. 'CCF tea has anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve menstrual cramps and ease PMS symptoms, making those days a little more manageable," explains Jangda.

When is the best time to drink CCF tea?

“For best results, drink CCF tea daily for at least 8 weeks. You can sip it after meals to ease digestion and prevent bloating, or start your day with it on an empty stomach to gently boost your system,” recommends Jangda. It is also great in the evening. The key is consistency. So, make it a regular part of your wellness routine to gain benefits.

Is CCF tea safe for everyone?

CCF tea is generally safe for most people. However, some individuals may experience mild gastrointestinal discomfort initially. Those with allergies to any of the three spices should avoid them. “Pregnant women should consult their healthcare provider before consuming CCF tea, as fennel may stimulate uterine contractions. Also, be cautious if you are taking medications like blood thinners or blood pressure medications, as interactions may occur,” says Jangda.

How to prepare CCF tea at home?

Start by bringing 2 cups of filtered water to a gentle boil in a small saucepan.

Add ½ teaspoon each of cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds to the boiling water.

Stir the mixture gently to allow the seeds to release their aromatic oils and flavour.

Lower the heat and let the tea simmer uncovered for 5 to 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and strain the tea into a cup or teapot using a fine mesh strainer.

Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or one tablespoon of honey.

Let it cool slightly and sip it warm.

This tea is ideal to drink on an empty stomach for the best benefits.