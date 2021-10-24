Acidity or excessive thirst? Have coriander seeds cold infusion for relief

Coriander or dhania is not a stranger to Indian kitchen. Its leaves, seeds and powder are commonly used in curries as flavouring agent. There are more benefits of this herb than we can imagine from promoting heart health, brain health, to aiding digestion and even lowering blood sugar levels, as per studies.

Coriander also helps with stomach and intestinal problems including upset stomach, nausea, diarrhea, intestinal gas, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It also has mental health benefits and is said to reduce symptoms of insomnia and anxiety. Coriander is also helpful in treating infections caused by bacteria and fungus and also helps with joint pain and swelling.

Consuming the cold infusion of coriander seeds too has many benefits from relieving acidity, excessive thirst, fever to burning sensation in any part of the body.

Don't know how to make this amazing herbal drink? Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shares a wonderful recipe of coriander cold infusion on her Instagram page.

She says that drinking Dhanyaka Hima or cold infusion of coriander seeds in the morning with or without a little quantity of rock sugar can help bring relief from burning sensations in any party of your body be it hot flushes, burning urination, burning in hands or feet, acidity, etc. Dr Bhavsar says the infusion is also helpful in relieving excessive thirst and makes you feel satiated. It also cleanses and detoxes all the bodily channels, she adds.

Dr Bhavsar shares the method of making this Ayurvedic cooling drink:

1. Take one part of crushed coriander seeds.(Eg: 25 gm)

2. Add six parts of water (Eg: 150 ml)

3. Keep it covered over night or 8 hours.

4. Next morning, strain and mix with a little quantity of rock sugar and have it on an empty stomach.

You can ideally have 40-50 ml of this infusion in the morning on empty stomach along with half a spoon of sugar. It can also be taken in dosage of 10 to 30 ml, 2-3 times daily with rock sugar. For maximum benefits, it is advised to take it for a period of 6–8 weeks.

"Useful for thirst, relieves burning sensation, pitta disorder, indigestion, abdominal pain, clears srotas (bodily channels), in fever, indigestion, worm infestation," says Dr Bhavsar. She however says that it is best to consult an ayurvedic doctor to figure the reason behind your ailments.

