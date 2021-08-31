Chandigarh: Spices ground at jail to add flavour to food at hotels

Spices ground by women inmates at the Chandigarh Model Jail — also known as Burail Jail — will soon be supplied to hotels run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO).

Being prepared mostly for consumption at the jail, these spices — powdered turmeric (haldi) and coriander (dhania) — are also available in small quantities at Srijan, an exclusive outlet in Sector 22 where all products made by the inmates are sold.

At present, the jail authorities are buying raw turmeric and coriander seeds, which are ground and packaged by women inmates at its spice corner. There are also plans to grow the raw material on the jail fields.

“The idea is to make the jail inmates self-sufficient and independent,” said inspector general (IG, prisons), Chandigarh, Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

As of the now, the spices are sold in packets with a sticker of the Burail Jail on them.

“The department is in the process to get the brand patented,” said additional inspector general (AIG, prisons) Virat, adding that it would add authenticity to the products.

Besides CITCO hotels (Hotels Mountview, Shivalikview and Parkview), the department also plans to supply the spices to the police canteen and mess, UT Guest House and other places where government-supported kitchens are operating.

Furniture already a hit

Already, furniture and mementoes prepared by inmates at the jail factory are in great demand. The jail inmates are trained to design and make wooden chairs, tables, computer tables and desks among other furniture items.

The items are exhibited with price tags at Srijan, which was inaugurated in 2019, and the jail shopping complex in Sector 51. If anyone intends to buy the furniture, it can be pre-booked and is delivered within 15-20 days, said an official.

The furniture is also being supplied to many schools and colleges. Even clothes made by inmates are sold at khadi outlets in the city.

The jail authorities are also supplying food prepared by inmates to anganwadi centres in the city. They also sell a special thali comprising four chapatis, rice, dal, two vegetables, raita, pickle and a sweet dish.