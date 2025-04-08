Shatavari to Abhyanga: Ancient fixes for menopause, inflammation, PCOS, hormonal imbalance in women

Ayurveda experts claim that the ancient Indian holistic system of medicine offers gentle yet powerful ways to support women’s health through all life stages, including hormonal imbalances and menopause. According to them, women's health is deeply connected to the balance of Vata, Pitta and Kapha doshas. Hormonal imbalances, menstrual discomfort and menopause are manifestations of doshic disturbances, which experts claim can be effectively managed through Ayurvedic principles. Ayurvedic experts reveal the ultimate hormone balancing herbs and routines with no side effects, no gimmicks.(Image by Pixabay)

Ancient wisdom meets modern wellness

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr VM Gopal Menon, Ayurvedic Physician at Vaidyaratnam Vrindavan Ayurveda Chikitsalayam, shared, “Shatavari is a revered herb for female reproductive health, promoting hormonal equilibrium and vitality. Ashwagandha strengthens the adrenal system, mitigating stress-induced hormonal disruptions. Lodhra and Turmeric aid in menstrual regulation and inflammation control, while Fenugreek supports metabolic balance, particularly in conditions like PCOS.”

Shatavari: Phytoestrogen and other natural phytochemicals present in Shatavari are extremely beneficial for women in PCOS. It helps rectify the hormonal imbalance. It has a powerful effect on insulin resistance.(Pixabay)

He revealed, “Menopausal challenges such as hot flashes and dryness can be alleviated through cooling foods, warm oil therapies (Abhyanga) and herbal formulations. Yoga, Pranayama and Panchakarma detoxification further restore hormonal harmony. Ayurveda emphasizes a personalised approach, addressing the root cause rather than the symptoms alone. A structured regimen incorporating herbs, diet and lifestyle adjustments ensures optimal well-being for women at every stage of life.”

Ayurveda’s answer to women’s health woes

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Aishwarya Tandle, Ayurvedic Physician and Deputy Manager - Medico Marketing at SAVA Herbals, suggested, “Simple habits like eating healthy fats, enjoying seasonal fruits and vegetables and incorporating Ayurvedic herbs can bring balance and ease hormonal transitions. Panchakarma, a deep cleansing therapy, helps address the root causes of imbalance and promotes overall well-being.”

Panchakarma: Therapies such as Abhyangam, Swedana and Basti help reduce pain by reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation and promoting relaxation.(Pixabay)

She highlighted, “One beautiful Ayurvedic practice for hormonal health is Nabhipuran, or navel oiling. This simple ritual helps balance Vata dosha and soothes issues like menstrual cramps, bloating and digestive discomfort. The choice of oil plays a key role in its effectiveness.”

The expert concluded, “Daily self-massage also called as Abhyanga with warm sesame oil nourishes the body, calms the mind and slows the ageing process. Ayurveda teaches that consistency is key—when combined with mindful eating, herbal support and self-care, these practices naturally support women’s hormonal health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.