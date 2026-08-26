How to choose the right suit for your body type: Know best fits, colours for men and fabrics for 3 body types

For menswear, a well-tailored suit effortlessly lends a suave and polished appearance. But much of its impact hinges on the fit, and the same suit will not flatter every body shape in the same way. So, what should men consider when choosing a suit for their build?



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An expert weighed in on how a tailored suit should fit different body shapes. Salesh Grover, business head at OSL Luxury Collections Pvt. Ltd - Corneliani), told HT Lifestyle that finding the right suit remains a major challenge because shoppers generally focus on the size label rather than figuring out if the cut complements their body shape.

“Ready-to-wear suits are available in standard measurements, but very few people have proportions that perfectly align with them. Two men may wear the same jacket size, but differences in shoulder width, torso length, posture, or leg proportions mean the same suit can look entirely different on each of them,” he said.

So size alone cannot give you the full picture of how well a suit is supposed to fit you. You need to understand your true body proportions to be able to figure out if your suit will genuinely flatter.

What are some common mistakes shoppers make? Here are some signs that Grover listed that clearly capture what shoppers may do wrong:

Going only by size label: Treating the size label as the only indicator of a good fit. Standard sizes are designed around average measurements, but in reality, everybody has unique proportions.

Treating the size label as the only indicator of a good fit. Standard sizes are designed around average measurements, but in reality, everybody has unique proportions. Size label may cause uneven fittings: A jacket may fit perfectly across the shoulders but feel loose at the waist, or trousers may fit the waist while being too tight around the thighs.

A jacket may fit perfectly across the shoulders but feel loose at the waist, or trousers may fit the waist while being too tight around the thighs. Going by trends: Choosing a suit based on current trends rather than what complements one's physique. Slim-fit, oversized, or relaxed silhouettes may be fashionable, but they don't flatter every body type equally. The expert recommended choosing tailoring that complements your natural proportions rather than simply following trends. This means understanding your body shape first, as it makes it easier to select the right cut, colour and details to enhance your overall appearance.

Grover shared these insights for choosing the right suit based on body type: