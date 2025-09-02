Pleated trousers are the hottest menswear trend of the season

Your flat front-pants are officially headed for retirement, as pleated trousers take the fashion world by storm. Billowy and often high-waisted, these pants are the exact opposite of everyday pants that are tapered and often hit mid-to-low rise. Make way for pleated pants.

Needless to say, these roomy trousers are fashion’s new favourites, with several celebs repping the vintage silhouette at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. Case in point: actor Jacob Elordi’s all-white fit of a crisp button down and spiffy triple-pleated trousers and actor Ishaan Khatter’s elevated business casual of a pinstriped shirt paired with high-waist pleated pants and dark tie.

“The pleated style was seen on all men during the ’40s and ’50s. It was a sign of sophistication — everyone from businessmen to actors wore it,” explains menswear designer Dhruv Vaish. But why are the fashion savvy drawn to these pleats? “Since current trends emphasise oversized and relaxed tailoring, it was only natural to have these pants return in a big way,” he notes.

Add to this a growing appreciation for retro fashion and comfort in general and you have a wardrobe winner. “The pleats confer a flattering effect to any body type. It adds structure and volume for slimmer builds, helping shape proportions for men with broader hips and thighs,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

Stylist Isha Bhansali concurs, adding that styling vintage or vintage-inspired pieces doesn’t have to be limiting. “I particularly liked how (rapper-singer) Bad Bunny styled his pleated trousers with layers — a tank over a shirt and tie from Saint Laurent,” she opines, adding that it all boils down to good styling. “It is key when it comes to pleated trousers; tucking in your shirt or top into the right pants is always a sexy way to style a pair,” she says.