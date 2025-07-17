Men's fashion: Comfortable fabric to understated colour palette, know the new rules of luxury menswear

Luxury menswear is seeing a wave of change that's shifting more towards finer materials, premium detailing and refined silhouettes. Often associated with loud logos and over-the-top opulence, luxury fashion nowadays is showcasing nuanced and classy finesse that's grounded, instead of flamboyant styling. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the key factors influencing the new face of men's luxury fashion. Hollywood actor Austin Butler pulls off the luxury old-money style effortlessly, whether it’s with a classic pinstripe or a breezy silhouette.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Key trends in luxury menswear

Subtle sophistication is taking over luxury menswear, whether it’s prioritising comfort through fabric choices or elevating ensembles with artisanal detailing. Ketan Pishe, partner at P N RAO, shared with us four key trends shaping the modern man's wardrobe:

1. Linen first choice

Relaxed clothes, especially linen, have remained the first choice for everyone. Linens were earlier a choice for resortwear or summer wear, but now they have appeared to be a choice for the refined silhouette like short blazers, overshirts, shirt jackets and lightweight suits.

These textiles offer minimalist styling features like unlined or lightly padded, which helps in increasing mobility and breathability, which is most important for warm climates.

Styling: When it comes to styling T-shirts, layering has taken center stage by wearing them under open shirts or short jackets, this common styling allows for a versatile aesthetic suitable for work, travel, or leisure. Utilitarian features like oversized patch pockets and relaxed shoulder lines provide both function and flair.

2. Artisanal detailing

For any ceremony or celebration, traditional menswear has been reimagined with artisanal detailing, carrying a rich embroidery, nature-inspired motifs such as flora and fauna and luxurious surface works.

Because of these decorative resurgences, the desire for clothing that has cultural resonance and visual depth is rising.

Neutral colours have been transformed to jewel tones and experimental pastels like green, soft rose, merlot red, sage and more. These colours are preferred for their depth and versatility in a festive setting.

3. Bespoke design

Today, luxury menswear is no longer about perfect fit, it is now also about the design uniqueness and personalisation, which has become a key for transformation.

The aspect of bespoke tailoring has extended to custom embroidery, fabric clothes, and styling touches.

4. Focus on details

Details, lapel width, sleeve break, trouser length are consistent to define a polished look.

Many people mix with casual elements, such as a tech fabric jacket on crisp shirts and linen trousers.

Old money colour palettes

Colours shape styling and fashion in a big way. And the old money aesthetic, embedded in timeless elegance, gravitates heavily towards understated colour palettes over bright, vibrant tones. It's all about subtle sophistication over anything loud or gaudy.

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at Liva Fabrics, shared with us 7 unique colour combinations that enhance menswear:

1. Ivory and off-white

Delicate and timeless, these hues have been a mark of quiet richness for generations.

Often used in formal ceremonies and intimate receptions, off-white and ivory are quietly refined.

Plain in character, they allow for refined styling, especially during the day.

2. Muted gold and antique bronze

They introduce a heritage and richness. Hardly flashy, they impart a subtle retro sheen that's ideal for evening wear.

The beauty of them is that they can enhance something without overwhelming it.

3. Dusky rose and blush beige

Soft, romantic, and refined, these colors are classic modern femininity distilled from tradition.

Perfect for special brunches or more casual celebrations, they strike the ideal balance between sophistication and restraint. When draping viscose, they acquire a lovely drape to enhance their charm.

4. Deep bottle green and forest tones

Calling in wealth and power, these darker greens carry the weight of convention with ease.

Used for special occasions, they create an eye-catching but balanced look. Their depth enhances traditional Indian silhouettes beautifully.

5. Charcoal grey and ash tones

Cool, subtle, and endlessly adaptable, these colours add a sophisticated formality to celebration and special occasion wear.

They're perfect for someone who wants a contemporary variation without losing ageless style.

6. Soft indigo and dusty blue

These nostalgic colours with a handmade look are perfect for everyday wear.

Chic when constructed in light viscose, they become clothes that are relaxed but elegant, perfect for casual dinners or performances of culture.

7. Maroon and ox blood