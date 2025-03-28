Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan inspired ethnic menswear: 5 must-have outerwear pieces to layer with your simple kurta

Layering is one of the go-to styling techniques that spans across the spectrum of fashion aesthetics, from funky streetwear, suave workwear to regal ethnic wear. Layering involves coordinating multiple pieces that elevate the basic base outfit into something extraordinary with the help of visual interest and depth. Take men's ethnicwear style notes from Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor who are wearing Nehru jacket and Bandhgala vest (respectively.) (Pinterest)

Men's ethnic wear's base outfit is typically a simple kurta. Irrspective of embellishments or designs, it's evident that something is missing. Here's where vests and jackets come to the rescue. They give your ethnic wardrobe a much-needed face lift from the boring sequin kurtas you wear to every festive party.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mayank Jain, founder of Kalpraag, an ethnic clothing brand, shared outerwear for your simple kurta, along with styling tips.

Classic Nehru jacket

Its straight cut, high collar, and button-down front lend a polished and regal air to any outfit, making it ideal for a wedding, a formal dinner, or a festive celebration. This combination feels effortlessly put-together.

Styling tips:

For a timeless look, match your jacket and kurta in similar tones- navy with indigo or beige with ivory.

To make a statement, opt for contrasting colours—mustard jackets over black kurtas, or emerald green on off-white.

Choose fabrics that reflect the season: light cotton or linen for summer and thicker blends or silks for cooler months.

Add a silk pocket square or lapel pin for subtle detail, especially during formal events.

Complete the look with churidar pants or well-fitted trousers to avoid overwhelming the frame.

Long jacket

Long jackets bring a dramatic flair to traditional wear and are a great way to play with silhouette. These jackets often extend below the knees and may be open-front or closed with hooks or buttons. They’re ideal for evening functions and can be dressed up or down depending on the detailing.

Styling tips:

Choose plain, tailored long jackets for minimalist elegance, or opt for pieces with light threadwork or tone-on-tone embroidery for added texture.

Pair with a kurta that sits a few inches shorter than the jacket to let the outer layer shine.

This style works especially well with ankle-length trousers, jodhpuris, or narrow pants that echo the jacket’s sleek lines.

Long jackets in deep colours—charcoal, navy, wine—work beautifully for formal occasions, especially when made from matte or textured fabrics.

Minimal jewelry, such as a ring or leather strap watch, keeps the focus on the silhouette.

Bandhgala vest

Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor wore bandhgala vests to formal events since this vest exudes an air of inherent sophestication.(Pinterest)

Known for its high collar and structured shape, it creates a strong upper-body silhouette and pairs exceptionally well with both plain and lightly patterned kurtas.

Styling tips:

For festive events, opt for vests in textured fabrics like brocade, velvet, or jacquard, paired with simple kurtas to balance the look.

If the vest has metallic threadwork or ornate buttons, keep the rest of the outfit understated.

Add depth by choosing a vest in a jewel tone (like emerald or ruby) over a neutral kurta.

Match the vest’s colour with subtle accessories like a pocket square, stole, or even cufflinks if you're going for a sharper look.

Avoid oversized vests; a snug, tailored fit enhances the overall silhouette and makes the ensemble look more refined.

Indo-western jackets

Indo-Western layering brings the best of both worlds, blending traditional Indian craftmanship with Western tailoring. These jackets feature asymmetrical cuts, unconventional prints, or eclectic materials.

Styling tips:

Choose jackets with experimental features: angled hems, layered flaps, mixed panels, or quirky prints.

Indo-Western jackets look great with slim-fit pants, tapered trousers, or even dhoti pants if you want a playful contrast.

Since this style already leans bold, keep your kurta clean, and think monochrome or subtle textures.

Accessories can be modern: a stylish timepiece, leather cuff, or even sunglasses for daytime functions.

Perfect for cocktail nights, sangeets, or semi-formal weddings where a little sartorial risk is encouraged.

Mirror work jacket

Jackets featuring mirror embellishments are a great choice for pre-wedding rituals, daytime functions, or festive holidays.

Styling tips:

Since mirror work is visually heavy, balance the outfit with solid-coloured kurtas and neutral bottoms.

Choose earthy tones or pastel kurtas under vibrant mirror jackets to soften the overall effect.

Accessories should be minimal—think simple juttis, a plain brooch, or a single ring to avoid overwhelming the look.

Avoid pairing heavy jewelry or belts with mirror jackets, as they can clash with the reflective surfaces.

Tan leather mojaris or juttis with light embroidery tie the whole look together without competing for attention.

