Workwear to athleisure: What styles are trending in 2025 for menswear fashion

Men's wardrobe is expected to undergo a change. Typically menswear is all about functionality but the trends see that the upcoming styles are making room for snazzy self-expression too. Nowadays, the contemporary wear is all about balancing comfort and style. 2025 men's wear is all about 'Effortless Versatility.' (Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshad Panchal, Lead Designer, XYXX, shared that 'Effortless Versatility' is at the heart of modern menswear. The core philosophy is a look that's sharp without overcomplication. It focuses on what truly matters. 2025 is all about understated confidence.

Harshad further shared the two major trends that are driving the ‘Effortless Versatility’ in men's wear:

Functional details: Utility pockets, concealed zippers, and adjustable fastenings enhance versatility, making clothing more practical and adaptable.

Quiet luxury: Understated branding, premium materials, and impeccable tailoring redefine modern sophistication.

In 2025, fashion is where versatility meets sophistication, redefining modern dressing with effortless refinement. This year is all about making a statement with quiet elegance and functional style, clothing that adapts to every moment without compromising on aesthetics.

Harshad Panchal shares an in-depth look at the key trends shaping casualwear, workwear, and athleisure in 2025:

Casualwear: relaxed yet refined

Cargo pants, tees and hoodies dominate casualwear.(Pinterest)

The future of casualwear leans into structured looseness, where comfort doesn’t compromise on style:

Oversized hoodies, drop-shoulder tees, and baggy cargo pants create an effortless appeal.

Graphics take a minimalist turn, focusing on typography, abstract forms, and tonal embroidery rather than loud logos.

Workwear: stylish yet professional

Workwear is seeing more relaxed silhouettes. (Pinterest)

Men’s formalwear in 2025 embraces relaxed tailoring and breathable fabrics for a modern take on office dressing:

Unstructured suits and relaxed blazers in lightweight materials ensure comfort while maintaining sophistication.

Knit polo shirts and fine-gauge sweaters offer a polished alternative to traditional dress shirts.

A monotone or tonal color palette keeps looks sleek, contemporary, and effortlessly put together.

Athleisure: performance meets everyday wear

Gym wear includes compression tees to feature the toned physique.(Pinterest)

Athleisure continues to evolve with tech-driven fabrics and hybrid footwear, seamlessly blending function and style: