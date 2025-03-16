Workwear to athleisure: What styles are trending in 2025 for menswear fashion
From unstructured silhouettes to premium materials, men’s fashion in 2025 reimagines modern dressing effortless, versatile, and free from excess.
Men's wardrobe is expected to undergo a change. Typically menswear is all about functionality but the trends see that the upcoming styles are making room for snazzy self-expression too. Nowadays, the contemporary wear is all about balancing comfort and style.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshad Panchal, Lead Designer, XYXX, shared that 'Effortless Versatility' is at the heart of modern menswear. The core philosophy is a look that's sharp without overcomplication. It focuses on what truly matters. 2025 is all about understated confidence.
Harshad further shared the two major trends that are driving the ‘Effortless Versatility’ in men's wear:
- Functional details: Utility pockets, concealed zippers, and adjustable fastenings enhance versatility, making clothing more practical and adaptable.
- Quiet luxury: Understated branding, premium materials, and impeccable tailoring redefine modern sophistication.
In 2025, fashion is where versatility meets sophistication, redefining modern dressing with effortless refinement. This year is all about making a statement with quiet elegance and functional style, clothing that adapts to every moment without compromising on aesthetics.
Harshad Panchal shares an in-depth look at the key trends shaping casualwear, workwear, and athleisure in 2025:
Casualwear: relaxed yet refined
The future of casualwear leans into structured looseness, where comfort doesn’t compromise on style:
- Oversized hoodies, drop-shoulder tees, and baggy cargo pants create an effortless appeal.
- Graphics take a minimalist turn, focusing on typography, abstract forms, and tonal embroidery rather than loud logos.
Workwear: stylish yet professional
Men’s formalwear in 2025 embraces relaxed tailoring and breathable fabrics for a modern take on office dressing:
- Unstructured suits and relaxed blazers in lightweight materials ensure comfort while maintaining sophistication.
- Knit polo shirts and fine-gauge sweaters offer a polished alternative to traditional dress shirts.
- A monotone or tonal color palette keeps looks sleek, contemporary, and effortlessly put together.
Athleisure: performance meets everyday wear
Athleisure continues to evolve with tech-driven fabrics and hybrid footwear, seamlessly blending function and style:
- Moisture-wicking, quick-dry, and cooling fabrics enhance comfort and performance in activewear.
- Hybrid sneakers blur the line between training shoes and casual footwear, creating a versatile, all-day look.
