Ankush Bahuguna shares 6 style tips for men who want to dress better and use jewellery, accessories to accentuate looks

Ankush Bahuguna often sports the dopest, wackiest outfits we've ever seen. No matter what style you have an affinity for, this content creator has everything covered – from pantsuits with embroideries and embellishments to shirts in bold colours and prints. Ankush Bahuguna has shared his top style tips with HT Lifestyle. (Instagram/ Ankush Bahuguna)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankush Bahuguna shared how men can unleash their fiercely fashionable side irrespective of their taste or the occasion. If you want to learn how to make fancy work for daytime or what you can borrow from women's fashion, here's everything Ankush said.

What are some essential pieces every man should have in his closet?

Essential pieces every man should have in his closet must be a good pair of blue denim that is not trendy, not skinny, or not baggy, that is classic denim, which fits you just right. A plain white linen shirt because you can never go wrong with a plain white linen shirt, no matter what the occasion is. Then I would say black chunky boots or black chunky shoes because you can pair them up with formal or casual wear, white sneakers, and then a good watch.

What are some items men can borrow from a woman's closet?

It’s a very exciting time because the boundaries between men’s fashion and women's fashion are kind of blurred, and they are merging into one another, and I think it’s exciting. Things you can actually borrow from a women’s closet would be maybe like a waistcoat. It's like a nice fun, floral or slightly lacy sort of waistcoat, maybe because I recently thrifted one, and I think it was from the women’s wear section. I got it from Paris and I think it looks really good on a white shirt and blue jeans. Other things you can borrow from women's closets would be jewellery. For sure, a lot of guys are now into stacking, neck pieces and all the fun stuff, like colourful charms, etc. All that looks great. Then I also think a lot of crop shirts you can buy from the women’s section at stores. I think they look really cool, like slightly boxy-fit crop shirts.

If sweats are your go-to lazy look, how do you upgrade your look?

With a really cool pair of sneakers. For example, if you have a very plain-looking sweatshirt or sweatpants, something just to amp it up. You can bring in a pop of colour with really cool chunky sneakers. You can really amp up your entire look with a nice bag or any sort of accessory. I would say the sneakers would be my go-to if I want to upgrade my look.

What are some tips on how men can wear one colour from head to toe?

Wearing one colour head to toe is pretty simple and pretty safe in case you want to do something fun with fashion but also want to be a little understated. A very interesting way of doing that is just taking different tones of the same colour and playing with textures; for example, let’s say you’re doing an all-brown look, then you look at different textures and different shades of brown so it is not completely one colour from head to toe, but it’s a monotone outfit. I think that looks really, really classy and understated.

A throwback trend that men can upgrade right now?

The only throwback trend that comes to my mind is low-waist jeans that were almost falling down, and I don’t think that they need any upgrade or need to come back as I’m not a fan.

What are some tips on how to make something fancy work for the daytime?

This is very interesting. I think if you want to make something dressy or fancy work for daytime, the idea is to dress it down a little bit and make it a little casual and more effortless than evening wear. For example, if you have a really nice fancy black shirt, which has maybe sequin work on it or something that you don’t typically associate with daytime then instead of pairing it with a sharp pair of black pants, maybe pair it with a casual pair of denim and roll up the sleeves, wear a cute piece of jewellery, keep your hair a little effortless, not super done. That’s how you can make a fancy piece of clothing fit into the whole daytime vibe.

Another approach is, if you have something very loud -- like I had this one shirt which is bright yellow and it has red hearts on it, which is not like dressy for the evenings, but it’s like quite a loud piece -- make it appropriate to wear anywhere by pairing it with neutrals. For example, I would wear that bright yellow-red shirt with beige pants, a white vest and nice sandals. So, I think either you dress it down or you just add elements of neutral colours to balance it out; I think balancing is the key.