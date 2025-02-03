Justin Bieber's extreme low-waist pants look on the verge of falling: Would you wear them?

In today's fashion landscape, the baggier the pants, the cooler they are considered. Moreover, baggy pants for men are no longer a thing of the ‘90s and 2000s. Stars like Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber, Julia Fox, Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and more are often seen sporting them. Justin Bieber wore extreme low-waist pants during an outing in NYC.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley says Salaam Bombay as she dazzles in a Rohit Bal floral saree that costs less than ₹50,000. Details

Recently, during an outing in New York City, Justin wore black cargo pants that hung below his hips and looked on the verge of falling. The look raised the question: How low is low waist enough? Let's decode Justin's look.

Justin Bieber wears extreme low-waist pants

The paparazzi captured Justin Bieber during an outing in New York City. The Stay singer wore a lavender tweed shacket featuring a yellow, white check print, front breast pockets, button closures, and a collared neckline. He tucked the shirt inside his black cargo pants featuring a baggy silhouette, a low-rise waist, and side pockets. He cinched the pants with a yellow embroidered belt.

Justin completed the ensemble by layering a lemon yellow-coloured jacket featuring a hoodie on the back, full-length sleeves, a drop-shoulder design, an open front, and a relaxed silhouette. He rounded off the ensemble with a grey beanie and tan suede boots.

Justin and Hailey take their son out for a dinner date

Recently, Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen leaving a friend's apartment in New York amid divorce rumours. The couple made a rare appearance with their baby boy, Jack. The Rhode founder wore an all-black look featuring a stylish fur coat, a black crewneck T-shirt, matching flare pants, a shoulder bag, sunglasses, and black pumps. Meanwhile, Justin, who carried their son Jack in a baby car seat covered with a cloth, wore a black leather jacket, a white button-down shirt, a beanie, and navy blue low-waist pants.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their baby boy in August last year.