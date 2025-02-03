Elizabeth Hurley says Salaam Bombay as she dazzles in a Rohit Bal floral saree that costs less than 50,000. Details

British model and entrepreneur Elizabeth Hurley delighted her desi followers by sharing pictures of herself dressed in a printed saree from late designer Rohit Bal's collection. The pictures come after the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025, held on Saturday, where stars like Sonam Kapoor and Kalyani Saha Chawla paid tribute to the designer. Elizabeth Hurly poses in a gorgeous Rohit Bal saree.

Salaam Bombay!

Elizabeth posted the pictures with the caption, “Salaam Bombay! #bombaynights.” The photos show her dressed in a floral printed crepe silk drape and a backless blouse. The ensemble is from Rohit Bal's Indian wear collection and is called the Elegant Crepe Saree with Digital Floral Print. It is available on the late designer's official website. Scroll ahead to find out its price.

What is the price of Elizabeth Hurley's saree?

The crepe floral print saree is available on rohitbal.com.

The crepe saree is available for ₹49,999.

More details about Elizabeth Hurley's look

Elizabeth's ivory crepe saree embraces timeless elegance with exquisite detailing, including a digital floral print that brings a touch of modern charm to a classic look. The multicoloured stripe borders help add a fun twist to the feminine elegance of the rose print. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, with the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

She paired the drape with a sleeveless blouse piece featuring a matching stripe pattern, a plunging V neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, a backless design with dori closures, and a fitted silhouette. The comfortable and graceful drape is perfect for both formal events and festive celebrations.

Elizabeth accessorised the ensemble with a dainty choker necklace and matching earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft blowout waves, she chose smudged kohl-lined eyes, smokey eyes, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

Meanwhile, Rohit Bal died in November last year at the age of 63.