Sonam Kapoor breaks down in tears while walking the ramp as she gives tribute to late Rohit Bal. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor got emotional as she gave a heartfelt tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal during an event in Gurugram. Several videos of the actor walking the ramp at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 held on Saturday emerged on social media platforms. Rohit Bal died in November last year at the age of 63. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor calls herself 'a diamond in the rough' as she shares unseen pics with Anand Ahuja and Vayu) Sonam Kapoor walked teh ramp in an outfit by the late Rohit Bal.

Sonam breaks down while walking ramp

In a video, shared on Instagram, Sonam was seen crying while walking on the ramp. The actor also greeted the audience with folded hands. For the event, Sonam wore a white outfit under a heavily embellished long ivory jacket. She tied her hair and added red flowers.

Sonam remembers late Rohit Bal

In an interview with ANI, Sonam said, "I am so happy to be here for Gudda. I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show. The celebration of heritage, the celebration of craftsmanship... the idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that."

The fashion show paid homage to Rohit with a special runway presentation that featured sixty-three prominent figures from various fields. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actor Eesha Gupta, actor Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse also walked the ramp to pay tribute to the late fashion designer.

Sonam pens note for Rohit

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted a bunch of her photos and videos. She wrote, "An honour to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure. Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring—celebrating a designer who was, and always will be, an icon."

Sonam's projects

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The crime thriller also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Blind premiered on July 7, 2023. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. As per news agency ANI, Sonam has signed two new projects, the details of which will be announced soon.