Sonam Kapoor calls herself 'a diamond in the rough' as she shares unseen pics with Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared new photos with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonam shared the pictures clicked at sunset on a beach. The photos were seemingly clicked in Dubai. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor reveals she was trolled for having facial hair: ‘I was traumatised by it’) Sonam Kapoor shared a new post on Instagram.

Sonam, Anand, Vayu's day out in Dubai

In the first photo, Sonam and Anand Ahuja looked at each other as they sat on the beach. Their stuff was seen lying around them. The next few photos featured Sonam and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. For the outing, Sonam was seen in a striped white shirt and a skirt. Anand and Vayu were dressed in casual outfits.

Sonam calls herself ‘diamond in the rough’

Sonam captioned the post, "A friend recently asked me, If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be? The answer was so clear, it’s just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day."

Sonam has a message for Anand

"Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I’ve dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It’s not about becoming someone else—it’s about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side. (Camera emoji) @farazkhalid (also the person who asked me that question!)," concluded her post.

About the Kapoor family

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam's projects

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The crime thriller also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Blind premiered on July 7, 2023. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. As per news agency ANI, Sonam has signed two new projects, the details of which will be announced soon.