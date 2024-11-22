Sonam Kapoor reveals she was trolled for having facial hair: ‘I was traumatised by it’

Sonam Kapoor is widely regarded as a fashion icon, known for her style and fashion choices. However, the actor has now revealed that she wasn't always as confident in her appearance. Sonam has shared that she was subjected to rude comments about her facial hair while growing up. Also read: Sonam Kapoor on being told she's 'not aged much': 'Obviously I don't look as young as a Janhvi or a Khushi but...' Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam looks back

Sonam walked down memory lane and recalled a memory while speaking at Barkha Dutt’s We The Women summit. She spoke about her struggles with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), according to News18.

“I had something called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). And because of that I had multiple hormonal issues. I put on weight when I turned 16 years old. Which is the time when you’re supposed to be at the prettiest- Sweet 16- that’s what all the books said. I had facial hair. And you break out in acne. I had people tell me ‘oh, she’s Anil Kapoor’s daughter.’ You know, weird trolling things. And it goes away with age. It doesn’t stay. It’s just a typical hormonal teenage thing. And it went away. But I was traumatized by it,” she said.

Sonam shared that Kajol was inspired to look at her proudly own her unibrow. She added, “At that time I remember, Kajol had a unibrow. She never did her eyebrows. I remember my mom showing me Kajol’s picture, and said, ‘Look at her! She is the biggest heroine right now.’ I remember seeing that, feeling motivated," said Sonam.

At the summit, Sonam shared that when she turned 17, she was discovered by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sonam worked as an assistant director on his 2005 film Black, and went on to make her acting debut with his 2007 film Saawariya.

About Sonam Kapoor

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy in Mumbai on August 20, 2022. She took a break from movies when she moved to London and now divides her time between India and the UK.

After The Zoya Factor in 2019, she's only appeared in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller Ak vs Ak, also starring her father Anil Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film premiered on Netflix India in December 2020. She was last seen in Shome Makhija's 2023 thriller Blind as a visually impaired investigator. The Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name featured Purab Kohli as a serial killer.