Sonam Kapoor on being told she's 'not aged much': 'Obviously I don't look as young as a Janhvi or a Khushi but...'

‘Another role was of a girl in school’

Sonam said, “It's weird though because the roles I'm getting offered are still of a 20-something. I just recently got offered one of a girl whom her parents want to get married. I was just like, are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense. Another role was of a girl in school, who becomes a sportsperson. I thought the role would be split between a younger actor and me, but they wanted me for both! They were like, we'll make it work. I was like, no, I can't make it work! You know, because now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged.”

'I'm quite grateful'

She gave her much-younger cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's reference, and said, “I mean, obviously I don't look as young as a Jhanvi or a Khushi, but I'm quite grateful for the fact that people think of me as someone who's not aged much. Even though I've had a kid (Vayu) and all of that. I guess because my kid’s not been out there for the world to see? And I want to keep it that way."

Sonam gave birth to her and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu in 2022. She took a break from movies when she moved to London and now divides her time between India and the UK. After The Zoya Factor in 2019, she's only appeared in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller Ak vs Ak, also starring her father Anil Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film premiered on Netflix India in December 2020.

She was last seen in Shome Makhija's 2023 thriller Blind as a visually-impaired investigator. The Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name featured Purab Kohli as a serial killer.