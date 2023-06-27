Blind teaser: Sonam Kapoor plays a visually-impaired police officer in search of a serial killer. Watch

Sonam Kapoor will be seen in a leading role four years after The Zoya Factor, which was a romantic comedy in which she starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in Blind, a police procedural that features her in the role of a visually-impaired officer in search of a serial killer. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor to represent India at Rishi Sunak’s reception in UK-India week) Sonam Kapoor plays a visually-impaired police officer in Blind

In the teaser, Sonam is seen tracking a serial killer despite her visual impairment. While we fleetingly see glimpses of the serial killer, he looks ferocious in the teaser.

About Blind

The thriller is an adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The film has been extensively shot in Glasgow, Scotland. It will premiere on Jio Cinema on July 7.

Sonam Kapoor's return to movies

Sonam Kapoor took a break from movies when she relocated to London in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After The Zoya Factor in 2019, she's only appeared for a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller Ak vs Ak, also starring her father Anil Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film premiered on Netflix India in December 2020.

Sonam Kapoor at UK-India Week

Sonam will be seen at the reception which will take place at UK Prime Minister Rishi Saunak's official residence and office on 10 Downing Street. The celebration is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London. Sonam will be attending the reception on Wednesday and will talk about India and its cultural influence across the globe.

About Jio Cinemas

The streaming platform owned by Jio has already streamed films like I Love You, a thriller starring Pavail Gulati, Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Oberoi and shows like Asur 2, thriller series starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. It's also hosted premieres of theatrical films like Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and Bhediya, Amar Kaushik's creature comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

About Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy is best known for directing Jhankar Beats (2003) and Kahaani (2012). He will next direct a segment, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, in Netflix India anthology Lust Stories 2. He's also directing the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma for Netflix India.

