Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja name their baby boy Vayu, share first picture

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja finally unveiled the name of their baby boy in their recent Instagram post. On the occasion of the baby’s first month anniversary, the couple named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They shared the first picture of Vayu and explained the meaning behind his name. Also read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates son’s ‘one month’

Sonam and Anand Ahuja wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Explaining their thoughts behind the baby’s name, the couple continued, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

This marks the first complete family picture of Sonam, Anand and Vayu. All of them twinned in saffron-hued traditional outfits. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son on August 20. Earlier in the day, the actor shared a glimpse of the baby’s boss baby-themed birthday cake to mark his one month in the family.

