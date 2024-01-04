Sonam Kapoor reveals it took her 16 months to ‘feel like myself again’ after son Vayu's birth: I’m not there yet

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of her pictures from her recent photoshoot. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she also said that it took her over a year to 'feel like myself again' after the birth of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor shares adorable pics from her Christmas celebrations with son Vayu, husband Anand Ahuja) Sonam Kapoor shared a post on Instagram.

Sonam shares her photos

In the photos, Sonam wore a pink and golden blouse and matching lehenga. She wore earrings and tied her hair into a bun. The actor gave different poses and smiled as she posed in a living room decorated with photo frames, couches and tables.

Sonam penned a note about herself

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

Fans reacted to Sonam's post

She also added, "Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents." She geo-tagged the location as Mumbai. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You said it right- being a woman is a wondrous thing." Another person wrote, "You are the best." A comment read, "You are so beautiful." "Wow what a cutie beauty queen..," said an Instagram user. "Stunning look," commented another fan.

Anand's recent post on Sonam

Recently, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja, shared a post on Instagram and gave a peek at how she and Vayu enjoyed the winter in London. In a clip, the Sonam held Vayu as they stood near the window looking outside their home.

In another video, Sonam held Vayu's hand as they went to a park. A photo showed Anand and Vayu spending time outdoors. Anand simply posted the pictures without any caption. Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor commented, “‘Hat’.”

About the Kapoor family

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam's projects

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. As per news agency ANI, Sonam has signed two new projects.

