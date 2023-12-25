Sonam Kapoor shares adorable pics from her Christmas celebrations with son Vayu, husband Anand Ahuja

It's Christmas cheer for Bollywood. Several celebrities took to their Instagram to share how they are celebrating the big day with their family and friends. Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a bunch of beautiful pictures from her London home, where she was seen with son Vayu and husband Anand Ahuja. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt post to wish dad Anil Kapoor on birthday, shares unseen pics with son Vayu) Sonam Kapoor shared new pictures on Instagram.

Sonam shares pictures from Christmas celebrations

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in her place. The first picture showed her with Anand, who held Vayu just in front of the Christmas tree. Sonam was seen in an all-black attire. In another picture, Sonam was seen sitting down with Anand, while little Vayu looked lost in the designs on the Christmas tree. A small video also captured Sonam holding Vayu in her arms and listening to a Christmas carol being sung, with many others present around. The last picture had Vayu walking towards the Christmas tree.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Captioning the post, Sonam said, Festive season with the best…. @anandahuja @imranamed @nikhilmansata @lopajunck #ryanjunck . Grateful for all the love & spirit. (folded hands emoticon)"

Sonam wishes Anil on his birthday picture

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor's father, actor Anil Kapoor turned 67. Sonam took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt post with several recent and also some throwback pictures from her childhood. In one picture, Anil was seen looking adorably at Vayu as Sonam held her son on her arms. In the caption, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations , but for your family you’re the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world."

More details

Sonam married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. She gave birth to Vayu on August 20, 2022. Earlier this year, Vayu turned one. The family marked his first birthday with a celebratory lunch and puja. The private affair was attended by their close family members.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. Released on Jio Cinema, the film was directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place