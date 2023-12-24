Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt post to wish dad Anil Kapoor on birthday, shares unseen pics with son Vayu

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 67th birthday on December 24. To mark this special day, actor-daughter Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with several recent and also some throwback pictures from her childhood. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also wished Anil with a sweet Instagram reel. (Also read: When Anil Kapoor used his Bollywood success to get to Inception audition: I didn't get the role, but I was on time) Anil Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam wishes Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account to mark Anil's birthday. In one of the pictures, he was seen looking at grandson Vayu, while Sonam held Vaayu on her lap. In another picture from the past, Anil was seen celebrating Rhea's birthday with a cake. Sonam was seen cheering, sitting on Anil's lap. Another picture saw a baby Sonam on Anil's lap.

In the caption, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations , but for your family you’re the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world."

Farah Khan's Instagram post

Meanwhile, Farah Khan shared a carousel of pictures in a reel to wish Anil Kapoor on his birthday. It contained pictures with Anil, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, along with a small video of him dancing with Hollywood star Catherine Zeta Jones. She wrote in the caption, "My papaji the BEST!! Couldn’t think of a better song for my youngest friend @anilskapoor HAPPY BIRTHDAY (red heart emoticons) you know how much I love you… there is only 1 of you in this world!!"

Upcoming projects

Anil was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil portrayed the role of Ranbir's father. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film hit the theatres on December 1. It released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has collected over ₹500 crore at the domestic box office.

Apart from this, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter in the pipeline. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2024.

