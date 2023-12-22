When Anil Kapoor used his Bollywood success to get to Inception audition: I didn't get the role, but I was on time

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has featured in many hit films in his over four-decade-long career, turned 67 on Friday. On his birthday, we recall how the actor had auditioned for Christopher Nolan's Inception. Did you know that to reach the audition venue, Anil tried to use his Bollywood fame? (Also Read | New Fighter poster introduces Anil Kapoor as Group Captain ‘Rocky’ but fans are still calling him Balbir Singh) Anil Kapoor was last seen in Animal.(AFP)

Anil met Christopher but didn't get the role

Christopher Nolan had agreed to meet Anil in Los Angeles to discuss the role of Yusuf in Inception. Before leaving, the GPS of Anil's assistant's car failed. In 2012, news agency ANI had quoted Anil as saying, “I had only 10 minutes... Suddenly I saw an Indian taxi driver... I waved down the taxi driver and I said in Hindi, ‘I am Anil Kapoor, the actor from India. Please take me to this place'.”

He had added, "I left Brittany (assistant) there. I did not get the role, but I was on time. And I got the autograph... I wanted him (Nolan) to sign my DVD of Batman.” In the film, Dileep Rao essayed the role of Yusuf.

About Inception

Inception is a 2010 science fiction action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

Anil's films

Anil was last seen in the action thriller film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil portrayed the role of Ranbir's father. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film hit the theatres on December 1. It released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has collected over ₹500 crore at the domestic box office.

Apart from this, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter in the pipeline. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2024.

More about Anil's career

Anil made his Bollywood debut with Hamare Tumhare (1979) before starring in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham (1980) and Kannada film Pallavi Anupallavi (1983). He has featured in film such as Mashaal, Meri Jung, Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and Eeshwar. Anil also starred in Lamhe, Benaam Badsha, Beta, 1942: A Love Story, Andaz, Laadla, Trimurti, Loafer, Virasat, Judaai, Deewana Mastana, Gharwali Baharwali, Taal, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Biwi No 1 and Pukar.

Fans also saw him in Lajja, Nayak, No Entry, Welcome, Black & White, Race Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome Back, Race 3, Total Dhamaal, Malang, AK vs AK, Thar and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

