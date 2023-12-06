New Fighter poster introduces Anil Kapoor as Group Captain ‘Rocky’ but fans are still calling him Balbir Singh

Actor Anil Kapoor is Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in his next film, Fighter. On Wednesday, his co-stars from the film Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan shared a fresh poster from the film that introduced Anil's character. (Also read: Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol go shirtless in recent Instagram pic, Hrithik Roshan reacts) Fighter: Anil Kapoor is Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh.

What's in the new poster?

The poster shows Anil in an airforce pilot's uniform and aviator sunglasses, with sunlight falling on one side of his face. Deepika captioned the post, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

Fans of Anil Kapoor loved his cool new look but were still not over the Animal fever. “Now Balbir Singh is Rakesh Singh for you,” wrote one. “Balbir Singh is here,” commented another. Anil plays business tycoon Balbir Singh, dad to Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The aerial action thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021. Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

Other posters so far:

Recently the makers unveiled new posters of Hrithik and Deepika. Deepika shared the poster which she captioned, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Hrithik captioned his poster, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania ...Call Sign: Patty...Designation: Squadron Pilot..Unit: Air Dragons..Fighter Forever ..#Fighter.”

Meanwhile, Animal successfully entered the ₹200 crore club in India within just 5 days of its official release. On Tuesday, the film minted ₹34.02 crore which took the film's total collection (in Hindi language) to ₹283 crore India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

