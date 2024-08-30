Kareena Kapoor rocks a stunning floral printed dress that screams monsoon chic. Can you guess how much it costs?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate style icon, and she’s back to show us all how to rock florals like a true pro. Recently, she made a jaw-dropping appearance at the IKEA event, turning heads in a gorgeous floral-printed dress. Bebo’s fashion game is always on point, whether she’s donning a chic saree or commanding attention in a power-packed pantsuit. She never fails to make a statement with her chic fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in floral maxi dress at IKEA event, paired with red Louboutin heels.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Her latest appearance was no different, as she wowed in a stunning maxi dress that screams monsoon chic. Ready to get inspired? Let’s break down her look and pick up some style tips from the diva! (Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Raksha Bandhan in style, rocks a stunning rani pink kurta set that costs ₹30k. See pics )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in floral dress

For the event, Kareena went with an effortlessly chic dress that’s all about monsoon vibes. The dress is crafted from stretch jersey fabric, offering a comfortable fit while still looking stylish. It features a short neckline, full sleeves and a flared bottom, making it the perfect mix of laid-back and luxe. But what really stole the show was the striking orange floral print that popped against the black backdrop, giving her look an extra edge. Her look is the perfect blend of style and elegance, making it a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their wardrobe this season.

What is the price of her dress?

If you love Kareena’s outfit and are curious about the price, don’t worry—we’ve got all the details for you. Her stunning dress is straight from the shelves of the brand ME+EM and comes with a price tag of £195.00, which translates to approximately ₹21,529.

Kareena's outfit is from the brand ME+EM and costs £195.00 which is approximately ₹21,529.(www.lyst.co.uk)

When it comes to accessories, Kareena kept it minimal, letting her outfit take centre stage. She paired her look with metallic red Christian Louboutin heels that perfectly complemented her dress. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a swipe of nude lipstick. To top it all off, she styled her luscious tresses in soft curls, left open in the middle part, finishing her glam look to absolute perfection.