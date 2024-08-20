Kareena Kapoor celebrates Raksha Bandhan in style, rocks a stunning rani pink kurta set that costs 30k. See pics

The Kapoor family celebrated Raksha Bandhan in style at Randhir Kapoor's residence, and as always, Kareena Kapoor was the ultimate fashionista. Known for effortlessly setting style goals, Kareena never shies away from experimenting with her looks. Whether she's in a traditional suit or a chic pantsuit, she pulls off every outfit with perfection. Her latest ethnic ensemble for the festive celebrations was no exception—she dazzled in a rani pink kurta set that is pure fashion inspiration. Let's break down her look and take some style cues from the diva herself. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor rocks all red monochrome look for casual outing with Jeh: Watch ) Kareena Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a stunning rani pink kurta set, adding a touch of elegance to the festivities.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's rani pink Raksha Bandhan look

Kareena's stunning ensemble was a true standout in a striking rani pink hue crafted from rich, luxurious silk fabric. The outfit featured a loose-fit tunic kurta with a flattering V-neckline, beautifully embellished with intricate golden sequin hand embroidery that added just the right amount of sparkle. She paired the kurta with matching silk pants, which were also hand-embroidered, featuring a comfortable drawstring waist and convenient inseam pockets.

The look was completed with a matching organza dupatta that added an elegant touch, tying the whole ensemble together flawlessly. Kareena's outfit is a perfect example of how to combine comfort with high style, offering serious fashion inspiration for the festive season. If you love Kareena's outfit and are wondering about the cost, don't worry—we've got you covered. Her entire ensemble is from the shelves of the brand BRIH and comes with a price tag of ₹ 30,800.

Kareena Kapoor's pink kurta set is from the brand BRIH and costs ₹ 30,800.(www.brih.in)

She accessorised her look with a pair of golden stud earrings, chic black sunglasses, a golden Sabyasachi sling bag, a sleek wristwatch, and a pair of beige flats. Her makeup was on point with bold lips, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a luminous highlighter. Kareena tied her luscious tresses into a neat bun, finishing off her glam look with perfection.

On the work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, which turned out to be a major box-office hit. Next, she will be starring in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, where she also makes her debut as a producer.